Swift action and preparedness prevent major disaster on Seoul subway

A fire that broke out aboard a Seoul Subway Line No. 5 train during morning rush hour on May 31 could have turned into a catastrophic disaster. Around 8:43 a.m., flames erupted inside a train traveling through a tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations, with more than 400 passengers onboard.According to police, the suspect, a man in his 60s, boarded the train carrying a container of flammable liquid, which he poured on the floor before igniting it with a piece of clothing. Thick black smoke quickly filled the carriage. The scene evoked grim memories of the 2003 Daegu subway fire, which claimed 192 lives after a similar act of arson spread rapidly through a train.This time, the outcome was markedly different. Passengers immediately used the onboard emergency communication devices to alert the train operator and activated the manual door release system. Some passengers and the operator then used onboard fire extinguishers to suppress the flames after the train came to a stop, while others evacuated onto the tracks. When firefighters arrived, the fire was largely under control.Authorities noted that fire-resistant materials installed in seats and other interior components played a critical role in containing the blaze. After the 2003 Daegu tragedy, subways across the country replaced flammable materials with noncombustible ones and installed emergency intercom systems to ensure communication between passengers and operators in emergencies.Thanks to the quick response by passengers, the operator and emergency crews — as well as years of investment in safety infrastructure — what could have been a deadly accident was averted. Twenty-three people suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals, while 129 received treatment on-site. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.Despite the successful response, the incident revealed areas in need of improvement. The CCTV cameras installed on trains are only viewable by operators and do not transmit live footage to control centers. Due to limited storage capacity, footage can only be reviewed after the train returns to the depot. This means the station staff and Seoul Metro’s control room could not monitor events in real time.During the 2003 Daegu incident, the fire spread from one train to another after both entered the station, exacerbating the damage. Although Saturday’s fire was contained, seamless communication and information-sharing among passengers, train operators, station staff and control centers is essential for effective crisis management.Seoul Metro and city authorities must reassess their emergency response systems and address any shortcomings. Other regional subway operators should follow suit. Investment in subway safety remains vital. National and local governments, along with schools, should also provide regular training and education so that citizens and students know how to respond in emergencies.