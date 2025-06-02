Monday's fortune: Joyful sparks and steady steps mark today’s path
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Life may feel filled with happiness.
🔹 Simply living is a profitable deal.
🔹 A day to savor the joy of being alive.
🔹 Today is always the best day.
🔹 You may achieve your goal and feel fulfilled.
🔹 Lady Luck is firmly on your side.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well, even without an appetite.
🔹 Let go of regrets over the past.
🔹 The present moment is what matters most.
🔹 Trust halfway — no more, no less.
🔹 Every long journey begins with one step.
🔹 Embrace a spirit of challenge.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Frustration 🧭 West
🔹 Stay silent and observant today.
🔹 Avoid socializing — keep to yourself.
🔹 What you see frustrates, what you don’t see nags.
🔹 A slower pace may serve you well.
🔹 Remain still and avoid taking the lead.
🔹 Don’t boast — let humility guide you.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average 💪 Caution ❤️ Rainbow 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate — don’t try to do it all yourself.
🔹 Nothing comes free in this world.
🔹 Be wary of those who approach too sweetly.
🔹 Get the first step right — it matters.
🔹 Seeing and hearing may give different truths.
🔹 Don’t be swayed by appearances.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 North
🔹 Be cool-headed — don’t trust blindly.
🔹 What’s visible isn’t always all there is.
🔹 Do your tasks yourself — no shortcuts.
🔹 Expect possible expenses.
🔹 Not too much, not too little — stay balanced.
🔹 Avoid chasing the spotlight.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Passion 🧭 North
🔹 Your heart remains forever young.
🔹 Your age is just right for love.
🔹 Don’t delay what you must do today.
🔹 Be bold — act with confidence.
🔹 A heavy workload may come your way.
🔹 Channel your passion and drive.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 West
🔹 Spending may come with gains.
🔹 Cheerful spending may bring even more joy.
🔹 You may profit more than you lose.
🔹 People are your true assets — value them.
🔹 Fortunes and fateful meetings align.
🔹 Your financial luck is on the rise.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone is connected — news travels fast.
🔹 Don’t overthink — keep things simple.
🔹 Plan for a second chapter in life.
🔹 Even a thousand-mile journey starts small.
🔹 New experiences may come your way.
🔹 Make time to read books and the paper.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 West
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 People and resources in abundance are blessings.
🔹 Heartfelt conversations may flow easily.
🔹 Build progress through harmony and unity.
🔹 Choose teamwork over solo efforts.
🔹 You may find great synergy with others.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 North
🔹 Hydrate well with tea or water.
🔹 Ease your body with warm baths.
🔹 Eat fruit rich in moisture.
🔹 Expect changes or a new challenge.
🔹 Life is a survival game — stay sharp.
🔹 Don’t envy — focus on your own path.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Read the news or dive into classics.
🔹 Mornings may be more productive.
🔹 Put everything in writing — avoid verbal deals.
🔹 New ideas need fresh contexts.
🔹 Roles may reverse — stay adaptable.
🔹 Let music calm your mind.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 You may be honored or treated with respect.
🔹 A delightful and refreshing day awaits.
🔹 Life may feel comfortably unhurried.
🔹 All roads today may lead to success.
🔹 Expect progress — not setbacks.
🔹 Be proactive and positive. Eat juicy fruit.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
