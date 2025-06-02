 Lee Seung-yuop resigns as manager of Doosan Bears
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Lee Seung-yuop resigns as manager of Doosan Bears

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 17:42
Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop looks on during a KBO game against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on May 18. [YONHAP]

Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop looks on during a KBO game against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on May 18. [YONHAP]

 
Lee Seung-yuop has resigned as manager of the Doosan Bears, the KBO club announced on Monday.
 
The Bears have gotten off to a poor start in the 2025 KBO season, sitting in ninth place on the 10-team table with 23 wins, three draws and 32 losses as of press time Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The Bears’ recent three-game series against the Kiwoom Heroes ended with one win and two draws last week.
 
Lee, 48, took the helm in 2023. The club finished his first season in fifth place, and he led the team to fourth place in 2024.
 
Lee spent the most of his career with the Samsung Lions and won a host of honors including five KBO MVPs, in addition to becoming the youngest player in the world to hit 300 career home runs at 26.
 
He also worked as a commentator for SBS before taking his first coaching job at the Bears.
 
Media outlets including Yonhap News Agency reported that assistant coach Cho Sung-hwan will serve as interim manager starting Wednesday, when the Bears will face Korean Series defending champions Kia Tigers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Seung-yuop Doosan Bears KBO

More in Baseball

Lee Seung-yuop resigns as manager of Doosan Bears

Samsung Lions lengthen win streak to 7 games with victory over LG Twins

Jang Du-seong, Oh Sun-woo, Cheon Jae-hwan: The KBO outfielders who are hitting their stride in 2025

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo gets multi-hit game in 1-0 loss to Marlins

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong slams homer and two RBIs in 18-2 win over Yankees

Related Stories

Old enemies, new friends?

Doosan appoint 'Lion King' Lee Seung-yuop as new manager

Well-rested Bears cruise past Tigers in KBO

Doosan Bears acquire ex-MLB player Jared Young, waive Henry Ramos

Enigmatic Bears survive offseason without major losses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)