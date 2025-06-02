Lee Seung-yuop resigns as manager of Doosan Bears
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 17:42
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Lee Seung-yuop has resigned as manager of the Doosan Bears, the KBO club announced on Monday.
The Bears have gotten off to a poor start in the 2025 KBO season, sitting in ninth place on the 10-team table with 23 wins, three draws and 32 losses as of press time Monday.
The Bears’ recent three-game series against the Kiwoom Heroes ended with one win and two draws last week.
Lee, 48, took the helm in 2023. The club finished his first season in fifth place, and he led the team to fourth place in 2024.
Lee spent the most of his career with the Samsung Lions and won a host of honors including five KBO MVPs, in addition to becoming the youngest player in the world to hit 300 career home runs at 26.
He also worked as a commentator for SBS before taking his first coaching job at the Bears.
Media outlets including Yonhap News Agency reported that assistant coach Cho Sung-hwan will serve as interim manager starting Wednesday, when the Bears will face Korean Series defending champions Kia Tigers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.
