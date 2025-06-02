'Capable shooter' Ra Gun-ah returns to KBL after yearlong absence
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 14:03
Ra Gun-ah, the first naturalized member of the Korean men’s national basketball team, looks set to return to the KBL after a one-year absence for the upcoming 2025-2026 season by joining Daegu Kogas Pegasus.
Ra has signed with Pegasus, according to the club on Sunday.
The 36-year-old played a pivotal role in Busan KCC Egis’ championship run in the 2023–24 season, during which the club became the first team to lift the trophy after finishing the regular season in fifth place.
Ra, who was born Ricardo Ratliffe in the United States, acquired Korean citizenship in 2018 through a naturalization program for athletes.
He debuted for the Korean national team at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, and went on to represent the country at multiple international tournaments, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup and Asia Cup.
Ra played in China and the Philippines after the 2023-24 KBL season because multiple KBL clubs did not want him as a foreign player after he lost his “special naturalization.”
That situation has since changed.
Now classified as a standard foreign player, media outlets including the JoongAng Ilbo have reported that Ra has received offers from multiple KBL teams.
Despite being in his mid-30s, the center continues to draw praise for his consistent performance. Analysts note that his hustle while transitioning remains a key strength.
In 53 regular season games last season, Ra averaged 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.
He elevated those numbers in the playoffs, averaging 22 points and 12.3 rebounds to help Egis win the championship.
Pegasus head coach Kang Hyuk expressed optimism about the signing.
“We aim to play fast-paced basketball this season with Ra Gun-ah,” Kang said. “He’s also a capable shooter, so we plan to use him as a perimeter option on offense.”
Pegasus finished the regular season at No. 5 on the 10-team table and exited the first round of the KBL playoffs.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)