 'Capable shooter' Ra Gun-ah returns to KBL after yearlong absence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Basketball

print dictionary print

'Capable shooter' Ra Gun-ah returns to KBL after yearlong absence

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 14:03
Busan KCC Egis center Rah Gun-ah, left, in action during a KBL playoff game against Wonju DB Promy at Wonju Gymnasium in Wonju, Gangwon, on April 15, 2024. [NEWS1]

Busan KCC Egis center Rah Gun-ah, left, in action during a KBL playoff game against Wonju DB Promy at Wonju Gymnasium in Wonju, Gangwon, on April 15, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Ra Gun-ah, the first naturalized member of the Korean men’s national basketball team, looks set to return to the KBL after a one-year absence for the upcoming 2025-2026 season by joining Daegu Kogas Pegasus. 
 
Ra has signed with Pegasus, according to the club on Sunday. 
 

Related Article

 
The 36-year-old played a pivotal role in Busan KCC Egis’ championship run in the 2023–24 season, during which the club became the first team to lift the trophy after finishing the regular season in fifth place. 
 
Ra, who was born Ricardo Ratliffe in the United States, acquired Korean citizenship in 2018 through a naturalization program for athletes. 
 
He debuted for the Korean national team at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, and went on to represent the country at multiple international tournaments, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup and Asia Cup.
 
Ra played in China and the Philippines after the 2023-24 KBL season because multiple KBL clubs did not want him as a foreign player after he lost his “special naturalization.”
 
That situation has since changed. 
 
Now classified as a standard foreign player, media outlets including the JoongAng Ilbo have reported that Ra has received offers from multiple KBL teams. 
 
Despite being in his mid-30s, the center continues to draw praise for his consistent performance. Analysts note that his hustle while transitioning remains a key strength.
 
In 53 regular season games last season, Ra averaged 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 21 minutes per game. 
 
He elevated those numbers in the playoffs, averaging 22 points and 12.3 rebounds to help Egis win the championship.
 
Pegasus head coach Kang Hyuk expressed optimism about the signing. 
 
“We aim to play fast-paced basketball this season with Ra Gun-ah,” Kang said. “He’s also a capable shooter, so we plan to use him as a perimeter option on offense.”
 
Pegasus finished the regular season at No. 5 on the 10-team table and exited the first round of the KBL playoffs.  
 
 
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags KBL Rah Gun-ah Daegu Kogas Pegasus

More in Basketball

'Capable shooter' Ra Gun-ah returns to KBL after yearlong absence

Heo brothers together again at Busan KCC Egis

Sakers nab first KBL Championship title in 28 years with win over Knights

SK Knights keep championship hopes alive with Game 5 win

Changwon LG Sakers near KBL Championship despite record-low points in 4th game

Related Stories

Sonicboom defeat Pegasus in Game 2 of first round of KBL playoffs

Lee Dae-sung looks to finally make it work overseas

Ra Gun-ah sets new KBL record with 5,242 rebounds

Reigning champions off to slow start as 2022-23 KBL season begins

[SPONSORED REPORTS] Kogas gets serious about LNG bunkering business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)