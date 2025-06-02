 Lee Kang-in celebrates PSG's Champions League win with French President Macron in Paris
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Lee Kang-in celebrates PSG's Champions League win with French President Macron in Paris

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 12:43
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, third from left in the back row, joins the Champions League victory celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on June 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, third from left in the back row, joins the Champions League victory celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on June 1. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in joined the Champions League victory celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Sunday. 
 
Lee, 24, became the second Korean to clinch the coveted title after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday and lifted their first Champions League trophy. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee ended the 2024-25 season with a historic quadraple that saw PSG clinch the Champions League on top of Ligue 1, French Cup and Trophée des Champions titles. 
 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Kang-in Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Emmanuel Macron

More in Football

Lee Kang-in celebrates PSG's Champions League win with French President Macron in Paris

Hong Myung-bo to ease pressure on captain Son Heung-min in World Cup qualifiers

Lee Kang-in's PSG routs Inter to win Champions League

Son Heung-min linked with move to Saudi Arabia: Report

Manchester United's woes continue on another continent as postseason tour begins

Related Stories

‘I’ll play in any position’: Lee Kang-in unfazed by role as PSG’s jack-of-all-trades

Lee Kang-in's PSG exit Champions League after 2-0 aggregate loss to Dortmund

PSG secure Champions League knockout stage playoff spot after 4-1 win over VfB Stuttgart

PSG squeak through to Champions League semifinals on aggregate over Aston Villa

Lee Kang-in signs with PSG as young star continues international rise [REWIND 2023]
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)