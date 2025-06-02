Lee Kang-in celebrates PSG's Champions League win with French President Macron in Paris
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in joined the Champions League victory celebration with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Sunday.
Lee, 24, became the second Korean to clinch the coveted title after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday and lifted their first Champions League trophy.
Lee ended the 2024-25 season with a historic quadraple that saw PSG clinch the Champions League on top of Ligue 1, French Cup and Trophée des Champions titles.
