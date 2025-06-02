Manchester United legend David Beckham slams players' conduct during Asia postseason tour
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 16:02 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:02
David Beckham has slammed Manchester United's Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho for their perceived rude conduct toward fans during the team's postseason tour in Asia last month.
"I don't like seeing what's happening at the club," Beckham told CBS Sports on Sunday. "It's true that it's the pitch that matters, but I see a lot of things that are not acceptable to me as a fan and a lover of Manchester United."
The criticism follows after Diallo reportedly made an obscene gesture toward fans outside the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while Garnacho was captured on video arguing with a fan during the tour.
"You have to represent the badge," Beckham said. "I've seen a lot of things where players didn't act in the right way. We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant.
"Everywhere we traveled, whether in Europe or Asia, we respected the fans. We respected the fact that they came and paid money to see us, to get an autograph or to take pictures. You have to respect that."
United lost 1-0 to the Asean All-Stars team led by Korean manager Kim Sang-sik on May 28 and secured a 3-1 win over the Hong Kong national team on Friday.
United had a disappointing 2024-25 season, finishing in 15th place on the 20-team Premier League table and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
