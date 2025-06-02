Choi Hye-jin nabs joint 4th place at U.S. Women's Open in Wisconsin
Choi Hye-jin tied for fourth at the U.S. Women’s Open with a four-under-par, 284, on Sunday, delivering the best finish among Korean contenders at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Choi continued her strong performance at the LPGA major, where she previously finished runner-up as an amateur in 2017 and finished third in 2022.
Maja Stark of Sweden won the title with a seven-under, 281. She held off a late charge from Nelly Korda to secure a two-shot win and claimed the $2.4 million prize.
Despite Choi's strong run in the final round, she stumbled at the par-5 18th, missing the green with her third shot and making a bogey.
“I aimed right on my second shot to go after the pin, but it went farther right than expected and rolled into the rough,” Choi said. “The lie was poor, which made my third chip shot fall short and led to the bogey.”
Her joint fourth place finish follows after another joint fourth place finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba on May 25.
Choi’s performance at this year's major still helped restore pride in Korean golf at the U.S. Women's Open after no Korean players finished in the top 10 last year.
Countrywomen Ko Jin-young and Yoon Ina tied for 14th at even par.
Ko showed flashes of her prime form but fell out of the top 10 after a four-putt double bogey on the 16th hole.
Yoon bounced back from a poor third round with two eagles and a four-under final round.
She holed a 30-meter (98 foot) putt from off the green at the par-5 7th and made a two-putt eagle at the par-5 18th. She added three birdies and three bogeys and practiced for over an hour after the final round.
KLPGA star-turned-LPGA rookie Yoon made her LPGA debut this season and has made five cuts across nine competitions.
This week's joint 14th place finish marks her best result on the tour yet and contrasts with her recent performance in the past three LPGA tournaments, where she failed to make the cut.
“There’s still a lot of season left, and I need to keep practicing,” Yoon said. “Please keep cheering for me.”
Kim A-lim finished tied for 26th at three-over, with Ryu Hae-ran, Amy Yang, Yoo Hyun-jo tying all tying for 36th and Im Jin-hee tying for 51st.
The 2025 LPGA season will continue with the ShopRite LPGA Classic teeing off on Friday.
The ongoing campaign has seen three Korean winners: Kim A-lim at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Kim Hyo-joo at the Ford Championship and Ryu at the Black Desert Championship.
No Korean has yet to win a major, with three more opportunities remaining. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship later this month, Amundi Evian Championship in July and AIG Women's Open in August await Korean golfers this season.
One more win by a Korean contender would surpass the total number of wins secured by Korean golfers last season, which saw the fewest wins in 13 years at three across 35 tournaments.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG HO-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
