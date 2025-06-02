‘배구 여제’ 김연경, 배구 예능 출전 예약
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 07:47
Kim Yeon-Koung to join new volleyball-themed TV show
‘배구 여제’ 김연경, 배구 예능 출전 예약
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Retired Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung could soon return to the court in MBC’s yet-to-be unveiled TV show.
yet-to-be: 아직 하지 않은
unveil: 공개하다
은퇴한 한국 배구 스타 김연경이 아직 공개되지 않은 MBC 예능 프로그램을 통해 코트에 복귀하게 된다.
MBC announced that it would showcase a new volleyball-themed entertainment show featuring Kim in the second half of this year, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.
showcase: 소개하다, 방영하다
second half: 하반기
MBC가 올해 하반기 김연경이 출연하는 배구 예능 프로그램을 방영할 것이라고 밝혔다고 연합뉴스가 월요일 (5월 26일) 보도했다.
An MBC source involved in the show's production told the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity on Tuesday that format and details of the show have yet to be determined.
source: 정보원, 소식통
condition of anonymity: 익명을 조건으로
프로그램 제작에 참여한 MBC 관계자는 화요일, 익명을 조건으로 코리아중앙데일리에 프로그램의 형식과 세부 내용은 아직 정해지지 않았다고 밝혔다.
Kim, 37, retired after the end of the 2024-25 V League season in April, which she capped off by sweeping both the league and championship titles with the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders.
cap off: 끝마치다
sweep: 싹쓸이 하다
서른 일곱살인 김연경은 흥국생명 핑크스파이더스 소속으로 정규리그 및 챔피언 결정전 우승을 모두 차지하고 2024~2025 V리그 시즌을 끝으로 4월 은퇴했다.
Her career has spanned 20 years, during which she spent stints in Japan, Turkey and China and clinched five V League titles — in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2023 and 2025 — and four championship trophies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2025 in Korea.
stint: 기간
clinch: 성사시키다, 이뤄내다
그는 20년에 걸친 선수생활 동안 일본, 튀르키예, 중국 등 해외 무대를 두루 경험했으며, 국내에서는 V리그 우승 5번(2006, 2007, 2008, 2023, 2025), 챔피언 결정전 우승 4번(2006, 2007, 2009, 2025)을 기록했다.
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics, leading the country to semifinal finishes at both tournaments.
integral: 필수적인
그는 또 2012년과 2020년 여름 올림픽에서 한국 여자 배구 대표팀의 필수적인 존재로 활약하며 두 대회에서 4강 진출을 이끌었다.
The volleyball legend held a farewell ceremony at the KYK Invitational 2025 All-Star game series at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon on May 17 and 18, where she participated as a player-coach in the exhibition series featuring the national squad and stars from around the world.
farewell: 작별
player-coach: 선수 겸 코치
exhibition series: 이벤트성 경기
배구 전설인 그는 5월 17~18일 인천 삼산월드체육관에서 열린 ‘KYK 인비테이셔널 2025’ 시리즈에서 고별식을 했다. 그는 선수 겸 코치로서 한국 국가 대표팀과 세계 각국 스타들이 함께 한 이벤트 경기에 참여했다.
Kim has yet to reveal what she will focus on in her retirement days. She briefly worked as a commentator during the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and also served as an adviser for the national squad during their 2023 Volleyball Nations League run.
reveal: 드러내다, 밝히다
김연경은 은퇴 뒤 어떤 활동에 집중할지는 아직 밝히지 않았다. 그는 2023년 항저우 아시안게임에서 잠시 해설위원으로 활동했으며, 같은 해 발리볼 네이션스 리그에서 여자 국가대표팀의 자문 역할도 맡았다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)