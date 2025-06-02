 Dior appoints Jonathan Anderson as design chief for women's wear and haute couture
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:50
Dior signage is pictured in a store in Paris, France, April 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Dior is appointing its menswear designer Jonathan Anderson to also head womenswear designs and haute couture, replacing Maria Grazia Chiuri and widening his role as it seeks to reignite sales, the LVMH-owned label said on Monday.
 
The French fashion house named Anderson, 40, in April as head of menswear designs, recruiting him from smaller LVMH label Loewe. 

Reuters
