Lutnick downplays impact of tariff court ruling on U.S., EU talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick downplayed the impact of legal uncertainty around U.S. tariffs on negotiations with the European Union (EU) during an interview on Sunday, saying talks were ongoing.Lutnick, speaking on "Fox News Sunday," was asked about a Reuters report quoting an unnamed EU official close to negotiations who said the legal uncertainty of the tariffs in the United States gave the EU "extra leverage.""You can't listen to silly people making silly comments," Lutnick said. "All of the countries that are negotiating with us understand the power of Donald Trump and his ability to protect the American worker."A U.S. trade court blocked most of U.S. President Trump's tariffs in a sweeping ruling last week that found he had overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from U.S. trading partners. A U.S. federal appeals court paused that ruling a day later, allowing the tariffs to take effect while it considered an appeal by the Trump administration.Lutnick said the ruling "maybe cost us a week, but then everybody came right back to the table."Trump and his advisers said on Friday that many countries had been in touch since the court ruling and talks were moving ahead.The Republican president in late May threatened 50 percent tariffs on all European goods by June 1, but days later delayed the effective date to July 9 to allow more time to negotiate.Trump also said on Friday that he would increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50 percent from 25 percent, leading the European Commission on Saturday to say it could consider countermeasures.Speaking on ABC News' "This Week," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the United States needed to protect its steel industry for national security reasons in light of economic rival China's steel production."We have to show strength," Hassett said. "We have to have a steel industry that's ready for American defense."Reuters