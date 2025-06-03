EV Trend Korea 2025
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 19:52
Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 19:54
A visitor examines a robotic EV charging system developed by Moderntech at EV Trend Korea 2025, the country’s premier electric vehicle exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 3. The event runs through June 5 at Coex Hall A with a record turnout of 95 companies and 451 booths. [NEWS1]
