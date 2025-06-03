E-commerce giants slam the breaks to give delivery workers a chance to vote
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:55
Despite Tuesday being a public holiday due to the snap presidential election in Korea, its bustling retail landscape didn't miss a beat. Brick-and-mortar stores — from glittering department stores to sprawling warehouse outlets — stayed open, ringing up sales as usual. However, the nation's e-commerce giants hit the brakes, choosing the ballot box over the delivery box.
For the first time since launching its signature Rocket Delivery in 2014, Coupang halted its same-day shipping service, responding to mounting pressure from labor unions and civic groups calling for delivery workers to be allowed time to vote. The pause, which stretched from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., marked a rare moment of alignment between one of Korea’s most relentless delivery engines and the labor movement demanding humane schedules in the name of democracy.
Other major logistics companies — CJ Logistics, Hanjin Express, Lotte Global Logistics, Logen and Korea Post — followed suit, suspending their operations in a show of solidarity. The decision comes amid renewed calls to designate national elections as official “no-delivery” days, with unions successfully lobbying lawmakers and pressuring corporations to prioritize voting rights over convenience.
On the other hand, the nation’s three major department store operators — Lotte, Shinsegae and Hyundai — operated as usual, according to the retail industry. A department store spokesperson said, “Aside from regularly scheduled closures, most stores are open even on public holidays.”
Large discount chains such as Emart, Lotte Mart and Homeplus, which are subject to two mandatory closures per month under the Distribution Industry Development Act, also opened on Tuesday. Their respective mobile shopping apps, including Emart’s Emart Mall and Lotte Mart’s Zetta, offered same-day delivery where time slots were available.
Although delivery may be unavailable in some areas, depending on regional logistics networks, same-day service was offered in principle. Supermarket chains such as Emart Everyday, Lotte Super and GS The Fresh, as well as warehouse-style outlets like Emart Traders, also operated normally. Major outlet malls followed suit.
Although parcel deliveries were paused during past elections — such as the 2020 general election, the 2022 presidential election and the 2024 general election — heightened competition over seven-day-a-week delivery services has recently led many companies to scrap such breaks. But this year, the national delivery workers’ union campaigned for Election Day to be designated a “no-delivery day,” and support from politicians prompted major delivery firms and Coupang to comply.
Ssg.com, Shinsegae Group’s e-commerce platform, maintained normal operations.
“Because we subcontract deliveries to carriers that work with independent contractors, we can continue to provide service,” said a company representative. “We’ve divided shifts so workers can vote without interference, enabling us to maintain daytime delivery.”
Market Kurly also provided its early-morning “Saetbyeol” delivery as usual until 8 a.m., as it operates its own logistics system. However, for customers outside the Seoul metropolitan area who rely on third-party couriers, deliveries will resume after parcel services restart.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG SOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)