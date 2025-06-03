More ESG bonds issued in 2024 but by less firms: Report
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 11:51 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:48
Sales of environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds in Korea increased from a year earlier in 2024, driven by government-backed financial support, but the number of issuing firms declined, a report showed Tuesday.
According to the report by Korea Investors Service, a total of 47.2 trillion won ($34.3 billion) worth of ESG bonds were issued last year, up 12.2 percent from the previous year.
An ESG bond is a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.
The report attributed the rise in ESG bond issuance to government-led financial policies promoting green initiatives.
Despite the growth in total issuance, the report offered a cautious outlook for the local ESG bond market, noting the number of issuers had dropped sharply to 91 in 2024 after peaking at 154 in 2021.
