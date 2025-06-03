Trump gov't wants countries to provide best trade offers by Wednesday: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration wants countries to offer their best proposals for trade negotiations this week, a report said Monday, as it seeks to accelerate talks with trading partners.Citing a draft letter to negotiating partners, Reuters reported that Washington will ask countries to provide their best offers by Wednesday, in a move that apparently reflects a sense of urgency within the administration at a time when it has concluded only one trade deal with Britain.According to the draft letter, the U.S. is asking countries to present their best proposals in key areas, including tariff and quota offers for purchases of U.S. industrial and agricultural products, and plans to address nontariff barriers, Reuters said. Other areas include digital trade and economic security.The administration plans to evaluate the countries' responses within days and provide a "possible landing zone" that could include a reciprocal tariff rate.While it was unclear to which countries the letter would be sent, Reuters mentioned the European Union, Japan, Vietnam and India, among those that could receive the letter.Korea has also been in trade consultations with the Trump administration, hoping to reach a deal over tariffs and economic and industrial cooperation before July 8 when Trump's 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs ends.Yonhap