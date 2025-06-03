Actor Park Jeong-min shows love for books with auditory exhibition based on novel
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:17
In a dimly lit, 9.9-square-meter (106-square-foot) exhibition room, visitors take their seats — the lights go out. The sound of footsteps, insects chirping and actor Ko Min-si’s voice envelop the space. With eyes closed, the listener is drawn into the world of fiction, provoking an entirely new sensory experience.
This is the premise of “Wanju:Record:01,” an immersive auditory exhibition based on the novel "My First Summer, Wanju" by author Kim Keum-hee, currently ongoing at LCDC Seoul in Seongsu-dong of Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
Organized by actor Park Jeong-min, the exhibition is described as a “listening exhibition” — an unconventional concept that has attracted over 1,000 visitors in its first seven days. Park established the independent publishing house Muze four years ago, releasing two books. The name Muze, pronounced "mu-je," means “untitled.” The exhibit runs until June 10.
His choice to focus on sound and fiction is deeply personal.
“It felt warm and comforting, much like how I hear voices when writing,” Kim said at a book talk held on May 23, reflecting on the exhibition.
Park, who co-hosted the event with an audience of around 100 readers, recounted his first emotional experience with the manuscript during filming the Coupang Play original series “Newtopia.”
Park is a known bookworm, previously publishing an essay collection and running a neighborhood bookstore. Muze, true to its name, aims to amplify stories and subjects that often go unheard.
“My First Summer, Wanju” was first released in mid-April as an audiobook designed for readers with visual impairments — a project inspired by Park’s father, who lost his sight. The print edition followed on May 8, climbing to No. 8 on Kyobo Book Centre’s fiction bestseller chart.
Set in the countryside during summer, the story follows a protagonist seeking solace from burnout. Written with audio in mind, its pacing and scene transitions flow seamlessly. The audiobook features professional voice actors, as well as actors Ko Min-si, Kim Do-hoon, Yum Jung-ah, Choi Yang-rak and Kim Eui-sung.
Following its release, the story expanded into multiple formats — a music video, soundtrack, paintings and sculptures. All of these converge at the exhibition, “Wanju:Record:01.” From planning to publicity, Park has been involved in every step, even assigning meaning to the partition walls as a metaphor for connecting the marginalized with visitors.
“I first visited the LCDC space last October while recording the audio,” Park said. “Listening to the tracks at home in the dark felt more immersive. I wanted to share that sensation.”
He felt the exhibition needed visual elements to match the auditory experience. Park introduced the story to eight artists — including painters, illustrators, calligraphers and ceramists — and collected works from as far as Gangneung in Gangwon and Nagoya, Japan.
“I was curious how others perceived my image of Wanju,” he said, adding that he is compiling an art book with the contributors as a final gift for readers.
Each 30-minute session of the exhibition allows up to eight people. With 18 daily sessions, tickets have been selling out for a week straight. Visitors say the unique format reshapes the solitary act of reading into a collective, sensory engagement.
“Having read the book beforehand, I enjoyed how the story expanded in different directions,” said one attendee.
The venue itself warrants attention. LCDC Seoul, opening in 2021, is a four-story cultural complex and a prominent destination in the trend-forward Seongsu-dong. Its open-air square on the first floor offers an oasis for talks and performances away from the area’s bustle.
“We plan to increase cultural content collaborations like today’s book talk,” said one staff member. The ground-floor exhibition hall — the one that captivated Park — is compact but designed to heighten immersion. Limited-edition books and merchandise are available after viewing.
Park recently announced a temporary yearlong break from acting to focus on publishing. He is also working on the next installment in the audiobook series.
He aims to find new ways to highlight overlooked narratives.
BY LEE SO-JIN [[email protected]]
