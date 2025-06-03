A moment of laughter (KOR)

“I became a comedian only because I couldn’t laugh myself. Funny, isn’t it?”This line, spoken by a character who becomes a comedian in one of my early novels, reflects a central irony I wanted to capture — the tension between laughter that appears on the surface and the sorrow that often lies beneath it.Laughter is a uniquely human trait. Among all animals, only humans laugh — and not only at others, but also with one another. There is a slim yet insightful book that explores the nature and function of this deeply human expression: Henri Bergson’s "Laughter" (1900). While libraries are filled with works on tragedy, books about comedy are few. Perhaps that is because laughter, once released, vanishes too quickly to be examined closely.Still, laughter plays a vital role. It relaxes the body and mind. It eases tension and helps people bond. A person laughing alone seldom laughs for long. But shared laughter has the power to ripple and grow, echoing from person to person. It turns a moment of levity into a communal experience.When does laughter emerge? Often, it is in moments of vulnerability — when we lower our guard. Laughter is frequently triggered by people who are tense or rigid, caught up in their own worlds and slow to adapt to shifting realities. This delay, this buffering, is what makes a person seem unintentionally funny. In Bergson’s terms, comedic figures are marked by stiffness, by an inability to flow with the world around them.Such rigidity manifests not just in personal quirks but also in worldview. Some people cling tightly to ideals, while others are unable to let go of past values. Both types resist change and become, in effect, caricatures. Their actions make them targets of laughter — a kind of social correction, a gentle (or not so gentle) call to awareness: “Get a grip.”As the nation approaches a critical presidential election, laughter may serve as an unexpected barometer of public sentiment. Who will be the subject of the most telling laughter? Likely those who remain stuck in outdated paradigms, haunted by private illusions. In times of uncertainty, laughter is not just relief — it can also be resistance.May a wave of shared laughter sweep away the calcified remnants of the past and usher in a day that feels new.“나는 웃을 수 없어서 웃기는 사람이 된 것뿐이야. 우스운 얘기지?”오래전 내가 쓴 소설에서 개그맨이 된 남자는 이런 대사를 한다. 내가 표현하고 싶었던 것은 일종의 아이러니, 사람의 안과 밖에서 웃음을 둘러싸고 발생하는 아이러니였던 것 같다.동물 중에서 유일하게 웃는 동물, 남을 웃기거나 다 같이 함께 웃는 인간에게 웃음이 어떤 효과를 발휘하는지 고찰한 얇고 놀라운 책이 있다. 앙리 베르그송의 『웃음』이다. 비극에 대한 책들은 차고 넘치는 데 반해 희극에 대한 책이 극히 적은 이유는, 아마도 한바탕 웃고 나면 어디론가 사라져버리는 웃음을 붙들고 사유하기가 어렵기 때문일 것이다. 웃음은 무엇보다 긴장을 풀어주고 느긋하게 이완시켜주는 ‘해소’의 기능이 있다. 게다가 웃는 사람들을 하나로 묶어 준다. 방구석에서 혼자 웃으면 길게 웃지 못하지만, 여럿이 함께 웃을 때 웃음의 파도는 훨씬 오래 간다.웃음은 언제 발생하는가? 바로 ‘방심할 때’이다. 방심은 뻣뻣하고 긴장된 사람들에게 자주 나타나는 현상이다. 그는 뭔가에 사로잡혀 외부세계에 둔감하고, 그 때문에 어떤 상황에 대처하지 못하고 버퍼링이 걸리듯 ‘웃기는’ 행동을 하게 되는 것이다. 희극적인 인물의 특징이랄 수 있는 ‘경직성’은 여기에 기인한다. 자기 세계에 사로잡힌 이상주의자들도 경직된 인물이겠지만, 과거의 가치관에 붙들려 여전히 그 방식을 고수하는 이들도 마찬가지로 뻣뻣한 인물이다. 경직성은 웃음거리이며, 사회는 버벅거리는 그 모습을 보며 웃어버린다. 말하자면 이 사람을 향해 웃어줌으로써 ‘눈치 챙겨!’라는 메시지를 전달하는 셈이다. 대선이라는 중요한 역사적 페이지가 넘어가는 이 시기에 우리는 누구를 향해 반향이 있는 웃음을 보내게 될까? 여전히 낡은 세계에 사로잡힌 사람들, 자기만의 유령을 붙들고 있는 사람들이 아닐까? 커다란 웃음으로 뻣뻣한 세계를 물리치고 새로운 날이 도래하기를 기다려본다.