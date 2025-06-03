Presidential election must bring a new start for Korea (KOR)

The 21st presidential election, taking place today, comes exactly six months after Korea was plunged into crisis by the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. In the months since, the country has endured deep political unrest. But following the Constitutional Court’s decision in April to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, Korea has managed to transition toward a snap election without major disruptions. This has demonstrated the maturity and resilience of Korean democracy to the world.This election must mark the beginning of national restoration. It should serve as a turning point to heal the damaged constitutional order, confront pressing challenges like a declining birthrate, aging population and stagnating growth, while uniting the nation to respond wisely to growing global instability, especially in the wake of renewed U.S.-China rivalry under the second Trump administration.Yet this hastily arranged election has fallen short of public expectations. Many candidates failed to present well-developed policy platforms, instead relying heavily on negative campaigning. Their pledges often lacked credible funding plans, revolving around populist promises of increased government spending. Regardless of who wins, fiscal deterioration appears inevitable. Even foreign policy and national security — areas where caution is essential — were treated with reckless populism.Only three legally mandated televised debates were held, giving voters limited opportunity to assess the competence and vision of the candidates. Despite these shortcomings, not voting is not an option. Democracy functions through ballots. Even if one's preferred candidate does not win, every vote still carries weight.The results reflect the will of the people — not just who should lead, but how much authority they should be given. In the last presidential race, Yoon Suk Yeol won by just 0.73 percentage points, yet governed as if he had received a mandate from every voter. Had he acknowledged the divided nature of the electorate, the events that followed might have been avoided. Every vote sends a message and no ballot is truly wasted.There is also a financial dimension to voting. With 44.4 million eligible voters and the government’s annual budget set at 673.3 trillion won, each ballot represents sovereign control over nearly 75.8 million won in national expenditure across a five-year term. For those who have not voted early, this should serve as motivation. Even if voters cannot find their ideal candidate, they can still vote to avoid the worst outcome.The past six months have also laid bare the structural limits of Korea’s current political system, which has remained unchanged since the 1987 constitutional reform. Today’s political realities — divided legislatures, executive-legislative clashes, and crises like martial law and partisan impeachments — reveal the need for systemic revision. Encouragingly, all leading candidates have expressed support for constitutional reform. Whoever wins today must begin that process in earnest.A new president will be sworn in on June 4. While the campaign was marred by hostility and accusations, Korea must now turn toward unity. The winner should console the defeated. The defeated must accept the results with dignity. With no transition team, the incoming administration must also cooperate closely with outgoing officials to ensure a smooth handover.오늘 실시되는 21대 대선은 지난해 12월 3일 비상계엄 사태가 발생한 이후 정확히 6개월 만이다. 비상계엄과 국회의 윤석열 대통령 탄핵 이후 한국 사회는 극심한 혼란과 갈등의 소용돌이에 휘말렸다. 그래도 지난 4월 헌법재판소의 대통령 파면 결정 이후 큰 불상사 없이 조기 대선 국면으로 전환해 반년 만에 국가 정상화를 목전에 뒀다. 한국 민주주의의 성숙도와 회복력을 전 세계에 보여준 사례다. 이번 대선은 상처가 난 헌정 질서를 치유하고 저출산·고령화와 성장 동력 고갈이란 국가적 난제를 극복하면서 미국 트럼프발 세계질서 요동과 안보 위기에 지혜롭게 대응하기 위해 국력을 결집하는 시작점이 돼야 한다.다만 이번 대선이 갑작스레 치러지느라 유권자의 기대에 못 미치는 부분이 많았다. 후보들이 제대로 공약을 준비하지 못해 상대에 대한 네거티브 공격에만 매달리다 보니 결과적으로 혐오만 넘쳐났다. 그나마 제시한 공약들은 뾰족한 재원 대책도 없이 무조건 나랏돈을 퍼준다는 내용이 대부분이었다. 누가 당선돼도 재정 악화는 불 보듯 뻔한 상황이다. 신중해야 할 외교·안보 공약까지 경솔한 포퓰리즘이 판쳤다. 후보 토론회도 법정 토론회 세 번 말곤 열리지 않아 유권자가 후보의 정책·능력을 판단할 기회도 예전보다 턱없이 부족했다.그렇다고 투표를 포기할 순 없는 노릇이다. 민주주의는 투표로 작동한다. 당연히 내가 찍은 후보가 당선되면 좋겠지만, 낙선하더라도 내 한 표가 무의미한 것은 아니다. 투표 결과는 민의의 총합이다. 국민이 당선인에게 얼마만큼 힘을 실어준 것인지, 당선인의 독주를 막으려는 경계심리는 어느 정도인지 모두 투표로 드러난다. 20대 대선에서 고작 표 차는 0.73%포인트에 불과했는데도 윤석열 전 대통령은 자신이 100%의 지지를 얻은 것처럼 국정을 운영했다. 그가 자신을 지지한 유권자 못지않게 반대자도 많다는 사실을 숙고했더라면 오늘날의 비극은 없었을 것이다. 투표는 당선인에게 보내는 메시지라는 측면에서 모든 한 표는 동등한 가치가 있는 것이며, 진정한 의미의 사표(死票)란 건 없다.투표의 재정적 의미도 크다. 이번 대선의 유권자는 4439만 명인데 올해 정부 예산(673조3000억원)을 차기 정권 임기 5년간 유지할 경우 1표당 예산 7584만원에 대한 주권을 행사하는 것으로 볼 수 있다. 그러니 사전투표를 하지 않은 유권자들은 오늘 모두 투표에 참여하길 바란다. 최선의 인물이 없으면 차선을 선택하고, 차선도 어려우면 최악만큼은 피하자는 정도로도 충분하다.나아가 지난 6개월 동안 확인한 사실은 1987년 개헌 이후 38년간 유지돼 온 현행 권력 구조가 한계에 봉착했다는 점이다. 개헌 당시엔 상상도 하지 못했던 시대상의 변화가 너무 누적돼 헌법이 이제 국가 발전의 질곡이 된 형국이다. 여소야대로 대통령과 국회가 정면충돌하자 대통령이 국회를 무력으로 진압하려 했던 비상계엄이나, 국정을 마비시킨 거대 야당의 ‘묻지 마 탄핵’ 시리즈 모두 헌법의 한계와 관련이 있다. 다행스럽게도 이번 대선의 주요 후보들은 모두 개헌의 필요성에 공감하고 있다. 누가 당선되더라도 차기 정권에서 개헌 논의가 본격화될 것으로 기대한다.4일 오전 새 대통령이 취임한다. 비록 선거전은 상호 비방으로 얼룩졌지만, 국민통합을 위해 투표 결과가 확정되면 승자는 패자를 위로하고, 패자는 결과에 승복하는 성숙한 자세를 보여주길 바란다. 또 새 정부가 정권인수위 없이 곧바로 임기를 시작하는 만큼 신구 정권의 원활한 업무 협조도 필수적이다.