BTS, Blackpink, Twice, aespa: K-pop's heavy hitters to return in 2nd half of 2025
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 16:35
The second half of 2025 is set to be a blockbuster season for K-pop, as the flagship acts from the industry’s four major agencies — SM, JYP, YG and HYBE — are all returning to the stage.
Leading the charge are aespa, Twice, Blackpink and BTS, with BTS’s full lineup returning after military service, poised to reshape the K-pop landscape.
First to return is aespa, SM Entertainment’s marquee girl group. After topping charts last year with tracks like “Armageddon” (2024), “Supernova” (2024) and “Whiplash” (2024), aespa is slated to release new music in June.
During a recent livestream, member Karina hinted at the group’s comeback sound: “If you liked aespa’s ‘metallic’ sounds, you’re going to love this one.” At the Golden Disc Awards in January, the members dropped cryptic clues about the comeback, referencing the words “sun,” “sunlight,” “molten metal,” “furnace” and “blacksmith.”
aespa has also proven strong in album sales, having achieved five consecutive million-sellers.
“The group’s recent tour, ‘Synk: Parallel Line,’ which wrapped in Seoul last March, demonstrated its ticket power in the United States and Europe,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. “The group’s identity is firmly established, and it’s likely to achieve strong results based on brand power alone.”
News of Blackpink’s upcoming activities sent YG Entertainment’s stock to a 52-week high of 87,400 won ($63) on Monday. YG founder and chief producer Yang Hyun-suk teased an upcoming single and announced that the group would debut new performances during its “Deadline” world tour, which kicks off on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, Gyeonggi. YG has formed a dedicated task force to oversee Blackpink’s return.
The group's last full-length album, “Born Pink,” was released in September 2022. Though the hiatus has stretched over two years, members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have remained in the spotlight as solo acts, strengthening the group’s global appeal. Jennie and Lisa also performed at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last April.
Blackpink’s upcoming tour will span 31 shows across 16 cities, with performances planned at major stadium venues worldwide. Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Ki-hoon projected that the tour and album sales will exceed expectations, estimating that over 20 million fans may participate globally.
Following Blackpink, JYP Entertainment’s Twice will release its fourth full-length album, “This is For,” on July 11 — about six months after its last EP in January and nearly three years and eight months since its last full-length album, “Formula of Love: O+T=〈3,” in November 2021.
Twice recently appeared as guest performers during all of Coldplay’s Seoul concerts, entertaining some 300,000 fans. Building on that momentum, the group is scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2. With its 10th debut anniversary approaching, the group also plans fan events and additional tours later this year.
“I can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years, but I have no regrets because I’ve done my best,” Nayeon said during her solo comeback.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about how I want to live the next 10 years,” Jihyo added on an episode of the SBS variety show, “Whenever Possible” (2024-).
With members born between 1995 and 1999, Twice is still in a youthful phase and is well-positioned to continue evolving. Its transition from domestic success to international expansion also sets a compelling trajectory for the next decade.
All members of BTS complete their military services this month. Jin and J-Hope were discharged in June and October last year, respectively. RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. Suga, currently serving as a social service agent, is scheduled to be discharged on June 21. The band’s 12th debut anniversary on June 13 is likely to mark a key moment in the group’s reunion.
At HYBE’s annual shareholder meeting in March, CEO Lee Jae-sang said the group will “need time to prepare for future activities post-discharge,” noting that the agency is in talks with top-tier producers and refining BTS’s future direction.
“A global act like BTS resuming group activities will redirect global attention toward K-pop,” said Lim. “Its return will significantly benefit the entire industry, even indirectly.”
BTS’s comeback could also help revitalize Korea’s physical album market. According to Circle Chart, album sales dropped by about 40 percent year-on-year in January 2025.
However, the returns of girl group IVE in February and Jennie’s solo promotions in March reversed the trend, bringing quarterly sales in line with the previous year. Choi Kwang-ho, secretary general of the Korea Music Content Association, projected a 10 percent overall decline for the year, with BTS and other major comebacks softening the blow.
“They will likely serve as key drivers of the industry’s expansion,” he said.
The China market, long closed due to diplomatic strains stemming from the 2016 deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, is also poised to reopen.
On Sept. 26, the Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association (KEPA) will host the 2025 Dream Concert at Sanya Sports Stadium in Hainan, China. First held in 1995, Dream Concert is Korea’s longest-running K-pop concert, bringing artists from various agencies to one stage.
“With Hallyu fandoms remaining strong regardless of politics, we’ve been preparing in hopes of returning to China one day,” said KEPA chairman Im Baek-woon. The performer lineup is still under negotiation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG
