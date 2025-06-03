 'Let’s vote today, everyone': Korea's celebrities head to polls, encourage public to participate
'Let's vote today, everyone': Korea's celebrities head to polls, encourage public to participate

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:36 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:13
A selfie of boy band Ateez members Hongjoong and Seonghwa taken outside a polling station posted on Hongjoong's Instagram account on June 3 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean celebrities are also heading to the polls along with the 44 million eligible voters in Korea to cast ballots in the nation’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday.
 
Boy band Ateez leader Hongjoong shared a selfie of himself and his bandmate Seonghwa on his personal Instagram, holding a piece of paper with a stamp showing proof of voting.
 

The K-pop stars appeared to be dressed in black, with no caption included on Hongjoong’s Instagram Story, amid the heightened sensitivity around political symbolism in online posts.  
 
Singer-turned-actor Yoon Eun-hye, best known for her role in “The Coffee Prince” (2007), posted photos of herself taken outside a polling station in southern Seoul on her personal Instagram account earlier that day,  
 
Photos of singer-turned-actor Yoon Eun-hye taken outside a polling station in southern Seoul, uploaded on her personal Instagram account on June 3 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Yoon, who debuted as a member of the first-generation K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X in 1999, encouraged fans to join her with the caption, “Let’s vote today, everyone.”
 
Actor Kang Mal-geum, who featured on Netflix’s “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” shared a photo of her hand with a voting stamp on her finger on Tuesday, with the caption: “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I will continue to cast my ballots for elections in the future as well.”
 
Ahead of the big day, many big-name stars participated in early voting held on May 29 and 30, with a number of celebrities including BTS’s J-Hope, NMIXX’s Haewon, boy band KickFlip, actors Kim Go-eun and Han Ye-ri, singers Yoon Jong-shin, Lee Seung-hwan and Lee Chae-yeon and comedian Cho Sae-ho sharing their experiences at the polls.
 
BTS's J-Hope posted this photograph of himself on social media, confirming that he voted. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

On Sunday, actor Lee Dong-wook also encouraged his fans to vote through fan platform Dear U Bubble messages, saying that he also participated in the early voting.
 
“For those who said that there’s no one worth voting for — as I always say, voting is to prevent the worst,” the actor said. “If there’s no ideal choice, we are choosing the less bad option to avoid the worst.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE
tags Korea Ateez BTS J-Hope

