N.Flying members reunite to celebrate 10 years with new album, world tour
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:22
- SHIN HA-NEE
The year 2025 is a monumental one for N.Flying, as the K-pop rock band celebrates its 10th anniversary with a promise to build something "Everlasting."
A full-fledged celebration — coinciding with the long-awaited return of three of N.Flying's five members from military service — is planned to commemorate the milestone, with the release of the band's second full-length album, “Everlasting,” and its first world tour titled “&CON4: Full Circle.” The tour spans 28 cities across Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe.
"I’m truly grateful that we are going on a world tour,” said Yoo Hwe-seung, one of the two frontmen for the band, during an interview at its agency FNC Entertainment headquarters in southern Seoul on Monday.
“I can’t wait to meet with N.Fia [N.Flying fans] across the world and perform with all five members reunited together,” Yoo said.
Bassist Seo Dong-sung, who completed his military service in November last year, has been learning English and Chinese in preparation for the world tour.
“Maybe, I’ll be a bit better at speaking [English and Chinese] by next year?” Seo said with a smile.
“Each country and city has its unique energy and musical preferences,” the bassist noted. “So, we plan to slightly adjust our set list for each stop — we’re a bit nervous, hoping the fans would like it, but also really excited.”
N.Flying, which debuted on May 20, 2015, is best known for its rap-rock hybrid sound and its breakout mega hit “Rooftop” (2019), composed by leader and frontman Lee Seung-hyub.
Lee also worked hard on the new full-length album “Everlasting” released on May 28, as he wrote 10 tracks out of its 12 songs — with the remaining two “Songbird” (2019) and “Stand By Me” (2019) being the translated Korean version of songs released in Japan.
The title track “Everlasting,” a sentimental rock ballad, arrives at a fitting moment, the leader said, as the band reflects on its 10-year journey while also preparing for many more moments to come together.
“The themes that repeatedly came up while writing songs for this album were ‘eternity’ and ‘this moment,'” said Lee.
“The message of ‘Everlasting’ is connected to ‘Blue Moon’ [2023], which is about wishing to freeze this moment to be together forever,” the leader added.
“'Everlasting’ is an extension of that, which I wrote, hoping to convey the heart-swelling emotions of feeling both the eternity and this very moment at the same time.”
N.Flying recently wrapped up the Seoul leg of its “&CON4: Full Circle” world tour on May 9, 10 and 11 at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul, which can accommodate about 3,000 people.
“When I look at the audience from where I sit as a drummer, I always feel like I’m looking into space, with starlight shining beautifully,” said drummer Kim Jae-hyun.
“This time, with the venue now bigger than the places we used to perform, it felt like I was looking into entire galaxies across the universe.”
Over the course of the past 10 years, the members' passion for music has certainly grown, along with a deepening sense of responsibility to bring happiness to N.Fia, Kim said.
“If there’s one thing we must unwaveringly protect going forward, it’d be N.Flying and N.Fia,” the drummer promised.
BY SHIN HA-NEE
