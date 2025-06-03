Seventeen tops Oricon's album ranking chart in Japan with 'Happy Burstday'
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:32
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen topped Japanese music chart Oricon's Weekly Album Ranking chart with its fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday," scoring the highest album sales figure by a foreign act in the country this year.
Seventeen sold 457,000 copies of the album in Japan after its release on May 26, the highest number by a foreign act in 2025, according to the band's agency Pledis Entertainment.
This is the 14th time Seventeen has sat atop the Oricon albums chart, a record for a foreign act in Japan.
"Happy Burstday" also sits high on Japanese music streaming services. The album took the No. 1 spot on local music charts' album rankings including Line Music, iTunes chart and Apple Music.
Seventeen sold 2.52 million copies of "Happy Burstday" within the first week of release, the highest figure in K-pop for 2025.
"Happy Burstday" came in tandem with Seventeen's 10th anniversary of debut, which fell on May 26.
The album features a total of 16 tracks — three group songs and 13 solo tracks, one from each member. It is the group’s first album to include solo songs from all 13 members.
