Stray Kids become youngest K-pop band to hold concerts at California's SoFi Stadium

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:55
Boy band Stray Kids' ″dominATE″ world tour concerts held at the SoFi Stadium on May 31 and June 1 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids performed at the SoFi Stadium in California on Saturday and Sunday, becoming the youngest K-pop band to hold a solo concert at the venue.
 
The octet held two concerts at the stadium as part of the U.S. leg of its ongoing "dominATE" world tour. The band initially planned to perform on Saturday only, but added a second date upon fans' wishes.
 

Stray Kids is the third K-pop band to perform at the SoFi Stadium for a solo concert, following BTS and Twice. Girl group Blackpink is also set to perform in July.
 
Stray Kids performed 30 of its best hits during the three-hour event, including its debut track "District 9" (2018) up to its latest track "Giant" (2024).
 
"We thank every STAY here today," members told the crowd, referring to them by the name of the band's official fan club, STAY.
 
"We are so happy to be able to return the love and happiness that you have given us. This is all possible thanks to you guys. We feel even more grateful thanks to this tour."
 
Stray Kids first filled a stadium in the North American region in 2023, the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, during its second world tour, "Maniac." The SoFi Staidum seats approximately three times more audience than the BMO Stadium, according to the band's agency JYP Entertainment.
 
Stray Kids is set to continue its world tour with two performances at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday and Saturday.
 
The "dominATE" tour will continue until July 30, where the band will perform in Rome. Stray Kids is set to hold 55 concerts across 34 regions around the world, meeting with 2.2 million fans in total.
 
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
