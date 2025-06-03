Korean musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' wins 6 categories at Annual Drama Desk Awards in U.S.
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:37
Korean original musical "Maybe Happy Ending," which recently opened on Broadway, won six awards at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards — the most of any single production this year.
The awards ceremony was held on Monday in New York. "Maybe Happy Ending" was nominated in nine categories and took home six wins, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical.
The Drama Desk Awards has been held since 1955 and is organized by the Drama Desk, a group made up of theater critics, writers and publishing professionals.
The big win strengthens the musical’s chances of becoming a major winner at the 78th Tony Awards, which will be held on June 8. The production has been nominated in 10 categories at the Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
Set in the future, "Maybe Happy Ending" follows the story of Oliver and Claire, two helper robots who fall in love.
Created by writer Park Cheon-hue and composer Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending” is an original Korean production that premiered in 2016.
The show opened on Broadway last November at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, New York. Following strong ticket sales and positive reception, its run was recently extended through Jan. 17 of next year.
