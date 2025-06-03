마지막 대선 TV 토론… 핵무장·북한·계엄령으로 설전
In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law
Wednesday, May 29, 2025
South Korea’s potential nuclear armament and its alliance with the United States were among issues the main presidential candidates sparred over Tuesday night during their third and final debate ahead of the June 3 election.
nuclear armament: 핵무장
spar: 논쟁을 벌이다
6월 3일 대선을 앞둔 화요일(5월 27일) 밤 세 번째이자 마지막인 TV 토론회에서 주요 정당 후보들은 한국의 핵무장 가능성과 한미동맹 등 주요 정책에 대해 치열한 논쟁을 벌였다.
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party and Kwon Young-kook of the progressive Democratic Labor Party wrangled over the night's themes of political polarization, foreign affairs and security issues.
wrangle over: 공방을 벌이다, ~ 에 대해 논쟁하다
political polarization: 정치 양극화
더불어민주당 이재명, 국민의힘 김문수, 개혁신당 이준석, 민주노동당 권영국 후보는 이날 주제인 정치 양극화와 외교안보 문제 등에 대해 공방을 벌였다.
Despite the hefty topics at hand, the candidate nonetheless spent much of their time rehashing their beef with each other as they took part in the televised two-hour debate hosted by the National Election Commission at the MBC studio in Mapo District, western Seoul. Their latest face-to-face war of words was even more heated than the previous debates, which focused on the economy and social issues.
rehash: 되풀이하다
beef: 불평
face-to-face: 대면
무거운 주제임에도 불구하고 후보들은 서울 마포구 MBC 스튜디오에서 중앙선거관리위원회 주관으로 진행된 두 시간 TV 토론에서 기존 주장을 반복하며, 상대 후보에 대한 불평을 되풀이하는 데 많은 시간을 할애했다. 이번 대면 토론은 경제와 사회 분야에 집중됐던 1·2차 토론보다 더욱 격렬했다.
Regarding his diplomatic vision, the DP's Lee stressed, "I believe the foundation of Korea's diplomacy is the Korea-U.S. alliance," calling for the alliance to be "developed substantively, gradually and in a future-oriented manner." He added that cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan is also necessary and should extend to areas such as security, technology, culture and the environment.
substantive: 실질적
future-oriented: 미래지향적
이재명 후보는 외교 비전에 대해 “대한민국 외교의 근간은 한미동맹”이라며 “실질적이, 점진적, 미래지향적으로 발전시켜야 하는 것이 맞다”고 강조했다. 이 후보는 또 “그 기초 위에 한미일 협력도 필요하다”며 안보, 기술, 문화, 환경 등 여러 가지가 있을 것이라고 덧붙였다.
Lee also said it is important not to “ignore the relationship with China and Russia,” calling for these ties to be “appropriately managed.” He said that “there is no need to unnecessarily antagonize” these relationships, underscoring that “peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is very important.”
ignore: 도외시하다, 못 본 척 하다
antagonize: 적대화, 적대감을 불러일으키다
그러면서 이 후보는 “중국과 러시아와의 관계를 도외시하면 안 된다”며 “적정하게 잘 관리할 필요가 있다” 고 말했다. 지금처럼 “불필요하게 적대화할 필요가 없다”고 강조하며 “한반도 평화와 안정이 중요하다”고 덧붙였다.
Kim, in turn, said that North Korean leader “Kim Jong-un's dictatorship threatens our lives and property with its nuclear weapons and missile provocations.” He warned that within South Korea, “there are forces advocating for the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed here and the dismantling of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, shaking the foundation of our nation.”
withdrawal: 철수, 철회
dismantle: 해체하다
이에 맞서 김문수 후보는 “북한의 김정은 독재체제가 핵무기와 미사일 도발로 우리의 생명과 재산을 위협한다”며 “주한미군 철수와 한미동맹 해체 주장 세력이 대한민국 안에서 나라를 흔들고 있다”고 말했다.
