54 complaints lodged with police over polling station incidents
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:42
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it received 54 complaints to the emergency hotline 112 related to polling stations as of noon on Tuesday, the day of the 21st presidential election.
At around 9:22 a.m., a 56-year-old woman reported to police that poll workers at a voting station in Seocho District, central Seoul, had pre-stamped ballots and removed serial numbers from the lower part of the voting papers in advance.
Election commission staff and observers at the site confirmed that the ballots had been stamped ahead of time. The polling station supervisor pledged to “strictly adhere to procedures going forward.”
Around 11:12 a.m., a woman in her 60s who had already participated in early voting caused a disturbance at Suyu Elementary School in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul. She demanded to know whether her name had been removed from the voter registry. She left the scene before police arrived.
Officers stated they would launch an investigation if the National Election Commission (NEC) filed a formal complaint.
Earlier that day, a red balloon bearing the phrase “President Kim Moon-soo” was installed at the entrance of Wonmyeong Elementary School in Seocho District, raising concerns about electioneering.
Election officials removed the balloon and reported the incident to the district election commission. The balloon was reportedly placed by people wearing red clothing, the symbolic color for the People Power Party candidate.
An NEC official said they had identified the individuals responsible and would decide whether to file charges after completing an internal review.
Under the Public Official Election Act, any act of supporting or opposing a candidate or political party within 100 meters (328 feet) of a polling station is prohibited and may result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,000).
Elsewhere in Seoul, some voters mistakenly visited the wrong polling stations.
A man who went to vote at Noryangjin Elementary School in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, found, after checking his phone with the help of an election official, that he was required to vote at the Noryangjin 1-dong Community Center.
“I was able to vote freely during early voting, but the designated locations for the main election were confusing,” he said.
At 8:30 a.m., a couple in their 50s arrived at the Jayang 4-dong Community Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, only to be redirected to the Daedong Apartment Senior Center nearby.
Voters can verify their designated polling stations using the NEC’s official website at si.nec.go.kr.
Meanwhile, controversy erupted online over posts encouraging people to hide their parents’ ID cards to prevent them from voting.
Posters claimed they aimed to stop their parents from selecting a candidate they disagreed with.
The posts sparked backlash, with critics arguing that such actions infringe on others’ right to vote, while some users defended the idea, saying “it’s better than losing the country.”
