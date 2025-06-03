Former President Yoon and wife cast votes in 21st presidential election
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrived at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election.
This presidential election was triggered by Yoon’s removal from office after a failed martial law attempt on Dec. 3, 2024. The Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office in an impeachment ruling on April 4.
Yoon on Sunday released a letter urging people to support the People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo. Later that day, PPP Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kim Yong-tae responded with a sharp rebuke, saying, “Former President Yoon should not even come near the party.”
Yoon drew backlash from both partisan lines after his trip to the theater to watch a documentary film alleging election fraud.
Yoon attended a preview screening of “Election Fraud: God’s Work?” at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on May 21.
The film was produced and features director Lee Young-don and former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil. Yoon watched the movie at Jeon’s suggestion, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.
