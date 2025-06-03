 Former President Yoon and wife cast votes in 21st presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Former President Yoon and wife cast votes in 21st presidential election

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee leave the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning after casting their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee leave the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning after casting their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrived at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election.
 
This presidential election was triggered by Yoon’s removal from office after a failed martial law attempt on Dec. 3, 2024. The Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office in an impeachment ruling on April 4.
 

Related Article

 
Yoon on Sunday released a letter urging people to support the People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo. Later that day, PPP Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kim Yong-tae responded with a sharp rebuke, saying, “Former President Yoon should not even come near the party.”
 
Yoon drew backlash from both partisan lines after his trip to the theater to watch a documentary film alleging election fraud.
 
Yoon attended a preview screening of “Election Fraud: God’s Work?” at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on May 21.
 
The film was produced and features director Lee Young-don and former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil. Yoon watched the movie at Jeon’s suggestion, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.
 
Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]


BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol presidential election

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Unusual spaces host polls in Korea’s presidential election — in pictures

Former President Yoon and wife cast votes in 21st presidential election

Presidential candidates make final pleas to the public for votes on Election Day

Candidates await results as Korea heads to the polls on Election Day

Highest-level emergency alert declared across Korea to monitor election proceedings

Related Stories

Still waiting for some visions

Gov't confirms June 3 presidential election, designates temporary holiday in Cabinet meeting

Still waiting for some visions (KOR)

Revamp starts in chaotic opposition presidential campaign

Voters choose Korea's next president Wednesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)