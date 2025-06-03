More in 2025 Presidential Election

Yoon Jong-shin encourages voting on Instagram: 'Let's give it a firm stamp'

Exit poll points to Lee Jae-myung victory in presidential election

Voter in 70s dies after fainting at polling place in Incheon

Voters from Mara Island get lift from Coast Guard to cast their ballots

Grandmother born in 1904 casts ballot for president: 'This could be my final vote'