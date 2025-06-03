 Grandmother born in 1904 casts ballot for president: 'This could be my final vote'
Grandmother born in 1904 casts ballot for president: 'This could be my final vote'

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 18:33
Lee Yong-geum, 121, the oldest resident of Okcheon County, North Chungcheong, exits the polling station at the Cheongsan Multipurpose Hall after casting her vote in the 21st presidential election on June 3. [YONHAP]

At 9 a.m. sharp, Lee Yong-geum, whom records state to be 121 years old, arrived at a polling station at a multipurpose hall in North Chungcheong’s Cheongsan-myeon, steadied by her daughter’s arm. Korea’s oldest registered resident cast her ballot Tuesday in the nation’s 21st presidential election — possibly for the last time.
 
“This could be my final vote,” Lee said, her voice steady. “I hope someone outstanding is elected.”
 

Though official records say Lee was born in 1904, her daughter, Seol Yoon-ja, 75, explained that clerical errors during the Japanese colonial period likely inflated her age by about 15 years. 
 
“We never corrected it,” Seol said. “But she’s definitely more than 100.”  
 
In a country where voter turnout often reflects the deep generational divide, Korea’s oldest citizens sent a clear message: Democracy isn’t just for young people, and it’s never too late to show up.  
 
Lee wasn’t the only centenarian determined to vote. In Chungju, North Chungcheong's Salmi-myeon district, 102-year-old Seo Byeong-guk turned heads when he walked into Sesung Elementary School with family members supporting him on either side. Voters applauded as he dropped his ballot. 
 
 
Kim Jeong-ja, 109, casts her vote at the Gyerim Senior Center polling station in Gwangju’s Gyerim 1-dong on June 3. [NEWS1]

“I’m just doing my duty,” Seo said. “If I can stand, I can vote.”
 
In eastern Gwangju’s Dong District, 109-year-old Kim Jeong-ja cast her vote at the Gyerim Senior Center's polling station with her daughter’s support. 
 
Election staff greeted her warmly, saying, “You’re in great shape,” and “Stay healthy and live a long life.” 
 
Kim emphasized the importance of civic participation, saying, “Every vote matters. Young people should never skip voting if they want to build a better country.”
 
In Onyang-eup, Ulsan, 100-year-olds Oh Mu-sik and Kim Du-ri arrived in wheelchairs to vote. Assisted by election workers, they completed the process and said, “We came to vote hoping that the country will improve, even if just a little.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
