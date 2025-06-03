 Highest-level emergency alert declared across Korea to monitor election proceedings
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:28 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:52
A special police unit stands guard at a campaign rally for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, held in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on June 2 ? one day before the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police declared the highest-level emergency alert, known as Gapho Emergency, mobilizing all available forces nationwide as the country votes during the 21st presidential election on Tuesday.
 
Under a Gapho Emergency, police officers are barred from taking leave, and all personnel are placed on duty.
 

According to the National Police Agency, 28,590 officers have been deployed to the 14,259 polling stations across the country — two per station — to patrol key locations and respond to incidents.
 
After voting ends, police will work jointly with the National Election Commission to escort the ballot boxes. About 29,000 officers will be assigned to this task. Another 7,600 officers will be stationed at 254 ballot counting centers to respond to any potential disruptions. Additionally, each provincial police agency will deploy strike teams near polling and counting sites.
 
In Seoul, the Gapho Emergency will remain in effect until the new president is inaugurated and arrives at the presidential office on Wednesday.
 
A special police unit stands guard at a campaign rally for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, held in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 29. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A special police unit stands guard at a campaign rally for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, held in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on May 20. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A total of 4,500 officers have been deployed to 2,260 polling and counting sites across the capital. Four mobile police units have been dispatched to the Mapo, Dongdaemun, Yeongdeungpo and Gangnam districts to maintain order. Once the National Election Commission certifies the president-elect, the police will transfer responsibility for security to the Presidential Security Service.
 
Police have also pledged a firm response to election-related crimes. Since April 9, investigation headquarters have been operating 24 hours a day at 278 police stations nationwide.
 
As of Monday, 1,891 election-related cases involving 2,100 individuals had been recorded, and eight people were taken into custody. A total of 1,993 people were under investigation. Police said 70 had been referred to prosecutors and 37 cases were dropped.
 
Violations involving the destruction of campaign materials, such as banners and posters, accounted for 1,619 cases, with one person detained. A police official said illegal activity appears to have increased compared to previous elections, with violent incidents more than doubling and vandalism of election materials roughly tripling.
 
An explosive detection dog from a special police unit inspects the site of a campaign rally for Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, in front of a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on the morning of May 26, 2025. [JOONGANG ILBO]

As of Tuesday, 322 people had been cited for the five major election offenses: 168 for spreading false information, 110 for election violence, 29 for public officials’ involvement in campaigning, 13 for bribery and two for mobilizing illegal groups.
 
On the first day of early voting, May 29, one person was arrested in Busan’s Jung District for yelling at campaigners and disrupting their activities. That same day, a contract government employee in Daechi 2-dong, Gangnam District, was caught attempting to vote on behalf of a spouse using their ID.
 
Police received 135 emergency calls nationwide over the two days of early voting, with reports of disruptions and attempted interference. Forty-eight incidents involving 58 people were investigated for violent or disorderly behavior at or near early voting sites.
 
“There are concerns that unlawful acts may also occur on Election Day,” said a police spokesperson. “We will do our utmost to prevent violations that threaten the integrity of the election and will respond firmly, including detention, to any serious illegal activity."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SON SUNG-BAE [[email protected]]
