 Jeju voters referred to police over alleged attempt to vote twice
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 12:36
A voter enters a polling station set up at the Yongdam 1-dong Senior Welfare Center in Jeju on June 3, the main polling day of the 21st presidential election. [NEWS1]

Election authorities in Jeju Island reported two individuals to police for attempting to vote twice in the presidential election on Tuesday.
 
The Jeju Provincial Election Commission said Tuesday it has filed a complaint against two voters for allegedly trying to vote again on the main polling day after casting their ballots during early voting, in violation of the Public Official Election Act.
 

According to the commission, one voter cast a ballot at an early voting station on Friday but showed up again at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday to vote at a polling station. A polling staff member stopped the voter after checking their identification.
 
A second voter also voted early on Thursday in Jeju, then attempted to vote again around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a different polling station, where they were similarly intercepted.
 
The Public Official Election Act strictly prohibits double voting. Anyone who attempts to vote by impersonating another person, using forged or altered identification, or by other deceptive means may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,300).
 
“We will take firm action against any attempts to disrupt the integrity of the voting process, including double voting,” the commission said. “We are committed to preventing similar cases and will strengthen monitoring and enforcement until polls close.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
