Korean stars cast their ballots and share voting moments online
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:29 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:40
Korean celebrities are making their way to polling stations, casting their votes and posting on social media to boost voter turnout on Tuesday, the main polling day of the country's 21st presidential election.
Actor and singer Yoon Eun-hye posted a photo taken in front of a polling station with a caption that read, “Everyone, let’s make sure we vote today.”
Writer and television personality Kwak Jung-eun uploaded a close-up of her hand stamped with the official voting mark.
“I can’t even describe how long I’ve waited for this day,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt such urgency to exercise the power of my one precious vote.”
Actor Lee Dong-wook reached out to fans through a community platform on Sunday to emphasize the importance of heading to the polls.
He said he had already voted early, writing, “Voting is about preventing the worst from happening. If there’s no best option, choose the next best. If that’s not possible, pick the lesser evil to block the worst one.”
Others who voted early also shared their participation online.
BTS member J-Hope, singers IU, Yoon Jong-shin and Lee Seung-hwan and actors Kim Go-eun and Kim Eui-sung each posted proof-of-vote images during the early voting period.
J-Hope appeared in an all-black outfit — hat, mask and T-shirt — seemingly to avoid any political misinterpretation. Actor Han Ye-ri posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling in front of a polling place.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)