On the morning of the vote

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Today, Korea will elect its next president — one who will lead the country for the next five years. Although a significant number of voters already cast their ballots during early voting, the majority will be heading to polling stations today, carrying a complex mix of hope and apprehension.In most elections, the focus is naturally on who will win. But this time, the stronger sentiment among many voters is not just about who emerges victorious, but whether the winner can lead well. Yet, even that hope is tempered by doubt: can they really govern effectively? These questions are shaped by a painful reality — Korea has endured a particularly difficult period in recent years.The current crisis began in early December, when former President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law. From that point, the country’s political process all but came to a halt. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated a tariff war, while China demonstrated striking advances in technology. Korea’s export-driven economy took a direct hit. Anxiety about the future grew, yet the country seemed helpless to respond. As uncertainty deepened, businesses and households alike became more cautious, and economic activity stalled. Today, near-zero growth is the new norm. While storms rage outside, the ship has lacked a captain.Beyond economic instability, the public has also grown weary, exhausted by years of social and political polarization. Korea has long been a divided society, split along ideological and partisan lines. But the divisions have deepened to the point where politics has fractured even personal relationships, with friendships breaking over opposing allegiances. Successive presidents, who should have served as unifying figures, instead became lightning rods for conflict. The National Assembly, rather than healing rifts, descended into mutual denial and antagonism. The recent episodes of martial law and impeachment revealed a political landscape dominated by extremism and street protests, while mainstream parties seemed powerless and beholden to their most fervent supporters.Much of this dysfunction can be traced to the failures of recent presidents, whose leadership was both incompetent and partisan. Leaders lacking capacity have damaged Korea’s institutions and public trust. That is why today’s election feels unusually consequential. The next five years may be the last real chance to prevent a deeper decline.The most urgent task awaiting the next president will be healing a society deeply wounded by years of conflict. Real leadership will require not only competence but also a commitment to reconciliation. A politics of inclusion — not just rewarding allies, but embracing adversaries — is the starting point. Power must be exercised with restraint. Instead of dwelling on the past, the country must be guided toward the future, pooling collective energy for recovery and renewal. Respecting differences, engaging in dialogue, and finding political solutions through negotiation must become the norm.If, instead, the next administration repeats the patterns of the past — governing through vengeance, exclusion and a winner-takes-all mindset — the consequences could be irreversible. The nation would fall into deeper division. Political stability would erode, and presidential authority would weaken further.Even for policy success, inclusive leadership is vital. It is easy to criticize a predecessor and believe one can do better. But the challenges awaiting the new president will be daunting. Governing with only one’s own camp, without cooperation, is a recipe for failure. In a time of national crisis, the government must draw on the country’s full potential. That means recruiting talent from across the political spectrum and, when necessary, working with the opposition to build consensus.Whoever wins today should ultimately aim to be remembered not just as a leader, but as the president who helped open the path to a new era. The last decade of political instability has revealed a deeper structural problem: Korea’s presidential system may no longer function effectively. In a world that is more complex and fast-moving than ever, it is no longer viable for all critical decisions to rest with a single individual. Power must be shared, and leadership must become more collaborative.The crises surrounding martial law and impeachment have raised public awareness of the limits of the 1987 constitutional order. Indeed, every major candidate in this election has pledged constitutional reform. After the election, a serious follow-up will be needed. The National Assembly should form a special committee to begin the process of constitutional revision, turning campaign promises into meaningful action.This morning, as voters walk to polling stations, they carry both dreams and doubts. In casting their ballots, they are expressing their hopes for a better future. Let us remember the weight of each individual vote and hope that the next president will be someone capable of restoring unity, building stability, and leading Korea toward a new chapter.