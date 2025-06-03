On the morning of the vote
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 00:01
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The author is a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University.
Today, Korea will elect its next president — one who will lead the country for the next five years. Although a significant number of voters already cast their ballots during early voting, the majority will be heading to polling stations today, carrying a complex mix of hope and apprehension.
The current crisis began in early December, when former President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law. From that point, the country’s political process all but came to a halt. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated a tariff war, while China demonstrated striking advances in technology. Korea’s export-driven economy took a direct hit. Anxiety about the future grew, yet the country seemed helpless to respond. As uncertainty deepened, businesses and households alike became more cautious, and economic activity stalled. Today, near-zero growth is the new norm. While storms rage outside, the ship has lacked a captain.
Much of this dysfunction can be traced to the failures of recent presidents, whose leadership was both incompetent and partisan. Leaders lacking capacity have damaged Korea’s institutions and public trust. That is why today’s election feels unusually consequential. The next five years may be the last real chance to prevent a deeper decline.
The most urgent task awaiting the next president will be healing a society deeply wounded by years of conflict. Real leadership will require not only competence but also a commitment to reconciliation. A politics of inclusion — not just rewarding allies, but embracing adversaries — is the starting point. Power must be exercised with restraint. Instead of dwelling on the past, the country must be guided toward the future, pooling collective energy for recovery and renewal. Respecting differences, engaging in dialogue, and finding political solutions through negotiation must become the norm.
If, instead, the next administration repeats the patterns of the past — governing through vengeance, exclusion and a winner-takes-all mindset — the consequences could be irreversible. The nation would fall into deeper division. Political stability would erode, and presidential authority would weaken further.
Even for policy success, inclusive leadership is vital. It is easy to criticize a predecessor and believe one can do better. But the challenges awaiting the new president will be daunting. Governing with only one’s own camp, without cooperation, is a recipe for failure. In a time of national crisis, the government must draw on the country’s full potential. That means recruiting talent from across the political spectrum and, when necessary, working with the opposition to build consensus.
The crises surrounding martial law and impeachment have raised public awareness of the limits of the 1987 constitutional order. Indeed, every major candidate in this election has pledged constitutional reform. After the election, a serious follow-up will be needed. The National Assembly should form a special committee to begin the process of constitutional revision, turning campaign promises into meaningful action.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)