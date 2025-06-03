 Presidential candidates make final pleas to the public for votes on Election Day
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:29 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:53
Presidential election candidates on May 30 [NEWS1]

Presidential candidates are making their last pleas to the pubic.
 
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party made final pleas for votes on Facebook Tuesday, the day of the 21st presidential election.
 

Lee posted a message titled “Let’s write a new history together,” saying only voting could “stop a lawless insurrection and usher in a new era of hope.”
 
"The great people will deliver a stern and resolute judgment," wrote Lee Jae-myung.
 
Kim wrote that the election was “the last chance to stop a monstrous dictatorial regime and protect liberal democracy, the rule of law, a market economy and the Korea-U.S. alliance.”
 
He urged voters to show through their ballots that "truth can defeat lies, that democracy can drive out dictatorship and that justice and the rule of law are still alive.”
 
Lee Jun-seok described the vote as “a choice to break with outdated politics and a promise toward a new Korea,” asking the public to respond by casting their ballots for him. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
