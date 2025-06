Presidential candidates make final pleas to the public for votes on Election Day

Presidential candidates are making their last pleas to the pubic.Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party made final pleas for votes on Facebook Tuesday, the day of the 21st presidential election.Lee posted a message titled “Let’s write a new history together,” saying only voting could “stop a lawless insurrection and usher in a new era of hope.”"The great people will deliver a stern and resolute judgment," wrote Lee Jae-myung.Kim wrote that the election was “the last chance to stop a monstrous dictatorial regime and protect liberal democracy, the rule of law, a market economy and the Korea-U.S. alliance.”He urged voters to show through their ballots that "truth can defeat lies, that democracy can drive out dictatorship and that justice and the rule of law are still alive.”Lee Jun-seok described the vote as “a choice to break with outdated politics and a promise toward a new Korea,” asking the public to respond by casting their ballots for him.BY CHO MUN-GYU [ [email protected]