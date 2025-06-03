Presidential election must bring a new start for Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The 21st presidential election, taking place today, comes exactly six months after Korea was plunged into crisis by the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. In the months since, the country has endured deep political unrest. But following the Constitutional Court’s decision in April to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, Korea has managed to transition toward a snap election without major disruptions. This has demonstrated the maturity and resilience of Korean democracy to the world.This election must mark the beginning of national restoration. It should serve as a turning point to heal the damaged constitutional order, confront pressing challenges like a declining birthrate, aging population and stagnating growth, while uniting the nation to respond wisely to growing global instability, especially in the wake of renewed U.S.-China rivalry under the second Trump administration.Yet this hastily arranged election has fallen short of public expectations. Many candidates failed to present well-developed policy platforms, instead relying heavily on negative campaigning. Their pledges often lacked credible funding plans, revolving around populist promises of increased government spending. Regardless of who wins, fiscal deterioration appears inevitable. Even foreign policy and national security — areas where caution is essential — were treated with reckless populism.Only three legally mandated televised debates were held, giving voters limited opportunity to assess the competence and vision of the candidates. Despite these shortcomings, not voting is not an option. Democracy functions through ballots. Even if one's preferred candidate does not win, every vote still carries weight.The results reflect the will of the people — not just who should lead, but how much authority they should be given. In the last presidential race, Yoon Suk Yeol won by just 0.73 percentage points, yet governed as if he had received a mandate from every voter. Had he acknowledged the divided nature of the electorate, the events that followed might have been avoided. Every vote sends a message and no ballot is truly wasted.There is also a financial dimension to voting. With 44.4 million eligible voters and the government’s annual budget set at 673.3 trillion won, each ballot represents sovereign control over nearly 75.8 million won in national expenditure across a five-year term. For those who have not voted early, this should serve as motivation. Even if voters cannot find their ideal candidate, they can still vote to avoid the worst outcome.The past six months have also laid bare the structural limits of Korea’s current political system, which has remained unchanged since the 1987 constitutional reform. Today’s political realities — divided legislatures, executive-legislative clashes, and crises like martial law and partisan impeachments — reveal the need for systemic revision. Encouragingly, all leading candidates have expressed support for constitutional reform. Whoever wins today must begin that process in earnest.A new president will be sworn in on June 4. While the campaign was marred by hostility and accusations, Korea must now turn toward unity. The winner should console the defeated. The defeated must accept the results with dignity. With no transition team, the incoming administration must also cooperate closely with outgoing officials to ensure a smooth handover.