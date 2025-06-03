 Six months after martial law, turnout for Korean presidential election hits two-decade high of 79.4%
Six months after martial law, turnout for Korean presidential election hits two-decade high of 79.4%

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 21:47 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 22:11
Lee Jae-myung from the liberal Democratic Party sings the Korean national anthem at his final rally site in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 2, a day ahead of the election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Korea’s 21st presidential election was marked by its highest level of voter participation in more than two decades, though the turnout fell just shy of the symbolic 80 percent mark many observers had hoped for.
 
In total, 79.4 percent of voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election, the polls for which closed at 8 p.m. According to the National Election Commission (NEC), 34,553,900 of 44,391,871 eligible voters cast ballots, surpassing turnout levels from the previous two presidential races: 77.1 percent in 2022 and 77.2 percent in 2017.
 

Some 15,423,607 people participated in early voting, marking a cumulative turnout of 34.74 percent — the second-highest figure ever recorded in a Korean presidential election.
 
Voting took place at 14,295 polling places nationwide. Regional turnout was highest in Gwangju at 83.9 percent, followed by South Jeolla at 83.6 percent, Sejong at 83.1 percent and North Jeolla at 82.5 percent. 
 
[NATIONAL ELECTION COMMISSION]

Speculation had mounted throughout the day that this year’s snap presidential election — triggered by the dismissal of the former president — might break the 80 percent threshold, a level last seen in the 1997 election. But despite strong early turnout and extended polling hours, the final number fell just short. 
 
Because this presidential vote is a by-election, polls remained open two hours longer than usual, closing at 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Ballot counting began shortly after, around 8:30 to 8:40 p.m. All eyes now turn to the official count, with the outline of the winning candidate expected to surface around midnight. 
 
A joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS released after voting ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday, announced that Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung is likely to win Korea’s 21st presidential election. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
