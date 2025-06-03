The new Korean president's first tasks: Chat with the military, and Trump
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:40
South Korea’s new president will immediately take command of the armed forces upon inauguration on Wednesday, and his first official task will be to speak with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Diplomatic calls with the leaders of countries including the United States, Japan and China are also expected to begin on the first day in office.
Article 74, Clause 1 of the Constitution states, “The president shall be the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Korea in accordance with the Constitution and laws.”
Based on that, the incoming president will receive a briefing from JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on the country’s readiness against North Korea and formally take over military command.
Despite continuing provocations — including North Korea’s launch of a short-range ballistic missile on May 8 and cruise missiles on May 22 — Pyongyang has not made any public statement about South Korea’s presidential election.
Former President Moon Jae-in, who also took office without a transition team following the impeachment of his predecessor, began his duties on May 10, 2017, with a call to then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Lee Sun-jin from his home in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol also began his term on May 10, 2022, by receiving a report on the transfer of military command in an underground command bunker at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters.
He was briefed by then-Defense Minister Suh Wook and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Won In-choul.
The new president is expected to visit Seoul National Cemetery and attend the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly after the handover.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify foreign missions in Korea of the beginning of the president’s term through a diplomatic note. The foreign diplomatic corps stationed in Seoul is also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.
The new president may also begin international engagement immediately. A phone call with the president of the United States typically comes first.
Moon spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 10, 2017, the day of his inauguration, followed by calls with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 11. He also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 12.
But with the ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns about illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, it remains unclear whether the new president will attempt a call with Putin this time.
Yoon spoke with former U.S. President Joe Biden on March 10, 2022, the day after he was elected. He followed with a call to then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 11 and to Xi on March 25.
The new president may also make an early appearance on the international stage.
Ahead of the Group of 7 summit scheduled for June 15 to 17, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the summit chair, expressed hopes that Korea would attend.
Though Canada has not yet issued a formal invitation, it could potentially do so once the president is elected.
There is also a high possibility that Korea will be invited to the NATO summit in the Netherlands on June 24 and 25.
Since the war in Ukraine began, Korea has joined the “Indo-Pacific Four” and received an invitation to every NATO summit since 2022. Yoon attended every one of them.
