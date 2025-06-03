U.S. pushback on 'security with Washington, economy with Beijing' puts new Korean government to the test

Korea’s newly elected president begins a five-year term tomorrow. The incoming administration, formed after a six-month national crisis triggered by the martial law declaration and impeachment of the previous president, will take office without the benefit of a presidential transition team. Among many pressing domestic and international challenges, one stands out immediately: responding to shifting global dynamics under U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration.In particular, pressure from Washington is intensifying as the United States moves to counter China’s influence. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last weekend, delivered a pointed message. "We understand that many countries are tempted to pursue economic cooperation with China while relying on the United States for defense," he said. "But this dependence on China in economic terms complicates our ability to make defense decisions in moments of crisis."Hegseth’s remarks were widely interpreted as a direct warning to Seoul. For years, Korea has maintained a dual-track strategy known as "anmi-gyeongjung" — seeking security through its alliance with the United States while expanding economic ties with China. But the Trump administration is signaling that this approach is no longer acceptable. Washington now expects clear alignment, not hedging.Japan has also stepped up. At the same forum, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani introduced a new regional initiative called Ocean — One Cooperative Effort Among Nations — which envisions greater coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific partners. Tokyo’s proposal appears to go beyond trilateral security cooperation with Seoul and Washington, and deeper into strategic alignment with the U.S. goal of containing China.For Korea, which must manage critical relationships with both China and Russia, this diplomatic landscape presents growing challenges. The new administration faces a complex foreign policy exam from day one.On top of geopolitical recalibrations, Seoul is likely to be confronted by a renewed U.S. push on defense cost-sharing. Washington is expected to call for increased defense spending, the possibility of troop commitments abroad and a larger contribution toward stationing U.S. forces in Korea. These issues are likely to be outlined in the 2025 Defense Strategic Guidance, expected to be released in August.The Korean government must work swiftly and decisively to ensure its position is reflected in that document. At the same time, it must reinforce the Korea-U.S. alliance while crafting a broader strategy that turns crisis into opportunity. Balancing competing interests while maintaining strategic clarity will be the new government’s first major test.