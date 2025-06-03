GRAPHIC: Vote counting underway in Korea's 21st presidential election
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 22:00 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 00:08
- SEO JI-EUN
Vote count as of midnight
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of midnight, with 48.28 percent of the ballots counted nationwide, Lee widened the gap at 49.04 percent to Kim's 42.59 percent.
By 11:40 p.m., as the national vote count surpassed 40 percent, all three major broadcasters — KBS, MBC and SBS — declared that Lee was virtually "confirmed" to win the presidency.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of midnight Tuesday, June 4, 2025
Vote count as of 11:30 p.m.
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of 11:30 p.m., with 36.41 percent of ballots counted nationwide, Lee continues to lead at 48.74 percent to Kim's 42.92 percent.
Around 11:14 p.m., as the vote count crossed 30 percent, broadcaster KBS also marked Lee as the "likely winner" at 11:06 p.m. followed by SBS at 11:14 p.m., resulting in three major Korean broadcasters predicting that Lee will win the presidency.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Vote count as of 11 p.m.
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of 11 p.m., with 24.96 percent of ballots counted nationwide, Lee extended his lead at 47.89 percent to Kim's 43.9 percent.
Around 10:50 p.m., as the vote count neared 22 percent, broadcaster MBC marked Lee as the "likely winner," projecting his chance of winning the presidency at 97.6 percent.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Vote count as of 10:30 p.m.
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of 10:30 p.m., with 15.57 percent of ballots counted nationwide, Lee overtook Kim, leading with 46.92 percent to Kim's 44.89 percent.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Vote count as of 10 p.m.
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of 10 p.m., with 5.63 percent of ballots counted nationwide, Kim leads slightly with 46.29 percent to Lee's 45.62 percent.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Vote count as of 9:30 p.m.
Vote counting is underway in Korea’s 21st presidential election on Tuesday, where the race remains neck and neck with Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party against Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
A total of 19,502,523 voters cast their ballots on the day, with 15.42 million people voting early.
As of 9:30 p.m., with 0.74 percent of ballots counted nationwide, Lee claims 47.93 percent of the vote, compared to Kim’s 44.94 percent.
Vote counting began at 8:30 p.m. following the close of polls, and results are expected to continue coming in throughout the night. The final outcome is likely to be determined around midnight.
*Updated as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, 2025
