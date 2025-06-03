Korea votes: Over 2.5 million cast ballots by 8 a.m. on Election Day
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 08:02 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:51
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday — the main day of voting in Korea’s 21st presidential election — nationwide Election Day voter turnout stood at 2.4 percent, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 2.1 percent recorded at the same time on Election Day in 2022.
According to the National Election Commission (NEC), 1,079,256 out of the 44,391,871 eligible voters had cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Figures, including those from early voting, will be reflected later in the day.
By region, Daegu recorded the highest turnout at 3.2 percent, while North Jeolla had the lowest at 1.7 percent. North Gyeongsang followed at 3 percent and South Chungcheong at 2.7 percent. Other regions with low turnouts included South Jeolla, with 1.9 percent, Gwangju, with 1.8 percent, and North Jeolla. Seoul posted 2.2 percent, slightly below the national average.
As of 8 a.m., 2,535,295 out of the 44,391,871 eligible voters had cast their ballots, according to the NEC. The nationwide turnout rate stood at 5.7 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from 5.0 percent recorded at the same time on Election Day in 2022.
By region, Daegu had the highest turnout at 7.1 percent, while Gwangju had the lowest at 3.9 percent.
During early voting held on May 29 and 30, 15,423,607 people participated, marking a cumulative turnout of 34.74 percent — the second-highest figure ever recorded in a Korean presidential election.
Voting will continue until 8 p.m. at 14,295 polling stations across the country.
Unlike early voting, voters can only cast their ballots at polling stations designated based on their registered address. All Korean citizens aged 18 and older who have not already voted — totaling 28,968,264 — are eligible to participate.
Ballot counting will begin after polls close at 8 p.m. Exit poll results from the three major broadcasters — MBC, KBS and SBS — are expected to be released at exactly 8 p.m.
Election results are expected to emerge around midnight.
