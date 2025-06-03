Yoon Jong-shin encourages voting on Instagram: 'Let's give it a firm stamp'
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 20:42
Singer Yoon Jong-shin encouraged voter turnout by posting a shot to Instagram after casting his ballot on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on Thursday.
“Good morning, fellow local voters,” Yoon wrote in his post. “Let's give it a firm stamp and start the day,” he continued, alluding to Korean voting booths' use of print seals.
“The early voting period is only today and tomorrow,” said Yoon.
Yoon is a resident of Pyeongchang-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
