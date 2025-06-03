Reducing U.S. forces in Korea could invite miscalculation by North, expert warns

Lighthouse-shaped and solar-powered: Photos reveal China’s 13 buoys in Yellow Sea

The new Korean president's first tasks: Chat with the military, and Trump

Related Stories

China's steel towers in PMZ raise 'South China Sea 2.0' question: Ex-top U.S. envoy

What's with the no-sail zones? More funny business in Yellow Sea as election nears

China ups Yellow Sea contest by declaring three no-sail zones in PMZ

What’s below the surface of the Korea–China tensions over steel platforms in the Yellow Sea?

Interagency meeting held to discuss maritime zone row with China