 North's leader Kim Jong-un calls new hospital construction 'great revolution'
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:16
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the construction site for a hospital on the outskirts of Pyongyang on June 2, 2025, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hailed the construction of a new hospital as a "great revolution" in the country's public health care system, according to a report by North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 
The comment came during his inspection of a hospital complex under construction in Kangdong County, located on the northeastern outskirts of Pyongyang, on Monday, according to the state media.
 

"The work of building modern public health facilities in cities and counties across the country is a great revolution for developing public health care, which has lagged behind other sectors, to surpass them within 10 years," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
 
During the visit, Kim toured various sections of the facility, including the outpatient ward, operating theater, inpatient ward and underground parking area.
 
He was accompanied by senior officials of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, including Kim Tok-hun, Kim Jae-ryong and O Su-yong, according to the KCNA report.
 
The North Korean leader emphasized the importance of advancing medical equipment and strengthening the country's health care workforce, calling for systematic and scientific training for health and medical workers.
 
This visit follows his attendance at the hospital's groundbreaking ceremony in February.
 
At that time, he ordered to build hospitals in three counties in a pilot project this year and construct 20 hospitals across cities and counties each year, starting in 2026.
 
North Korea launched the Regional Development 20X10 Policy in January 2024, pledging to build 20 modern factories in cities and towns annually to improve the material and cultural lives of the people. Later in August, Kim ordered an expansion of the policy to other areas, including hospitals and science and technology distribution centers.
 
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 2, shows the North holding a celebrative event in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of International Children's Day the previous day, attended by foreign diplomats stationed in the North. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

On Sunday, North Korea held large-scale events and invited foreign diplomats to mark International Children's Day on Sunday, a move that appears to be an attempt by the state to soften its image.
 
Various events for children with and without disabilities were held nationwide, according to the KCNA.
 
A friendship gathering was held at the Taesongsan Funfair amusement park in Pyongyang to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the day. At the event, which was attended by foreign diplomats based in North Korea and overseas Koreans, there were remote control model aircraft performances by the capital’s aviation club, dance shows and sports games.
 
North Korea’s invitation of the diplomatic corps to its events and its broad celebration of Children’s Day appear to be an effort to underscore that it is a state that cares for its children.
 
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP
