 Korean professor reelected to UN committee for 3rd straight term
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > People

print dictionary print

Korean professor reelected to UN committee for 3rd straight term

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:26
This picture shows Chung Chin-sung, professor emeritus in the Department of Sociology at Seoul National University. [JOONGANG ILBO]

This picture shows Chung Chin-sung, professor emeritus in the Department of Sociology at Seoul National University. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A Korean scholar was reelected Monday as a member of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) for the third consecutive time, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N.
 
Chung Chin-sung, professor emeritus in the Department of Sociology at Seoul National University, was elected for the 2026 to 2030 period, with support from 147 of the 176 countries that participated in the vote held at the U.N. headquarters in New York. She was elected as a CERD member in 2017 and 2021.
 

Related Article

 
The CERD is a body that monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by its state parties.
 
It consists of 18 independent experts recognized in the field of human rights. Members are elected with consideration given to equitable geographical distribution, relevant legal experience, balanced gender representation and other factors.
 
Chung has engaged in various U.N. positions, including as a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council Advisory Committee and of the U.N. Working Group on Communications.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Chung Chin-sung Professor Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

More in People

Korean professor reelected to UN committee for 3rd straight term

Repaying Korea: Indian-born AI entrepreneur, academic becomes naturalized Korean

U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly, supportive of Korea, dies at 75

Teacher honored by gov't for raising awareness about children with special needs

Pope Leo XIV, newly elected, to visit Seoul in 2027

Related Stories

Korea requests 'fair' probe into alleged hate crime against Korean woman in Japan

Cracks in the salad bowl

2002 World Cup coach Chung Hae-sung to lead national team committee

Korea still lack a manager as head of selection committee hands in resignation

Korean non-profit sues KFA head Chung Mong-gyu, again
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)