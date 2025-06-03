Korean professor reelected to UN committee for 3rd straight term

A Korean scholar was reelected Monday as a member of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) for the third consecutive time, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N.Chung Chin-sung, professor emeritus in the Department of Sociology at Seoul National University, was elected for the 2026 to 2030 period, with support from 147 of the 176 countries that participated in the vote held at the U.N. headquarters in New York. She was elected as a CERD member in 2017 and 2021.The CERD is a body that monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by its state parties.It consists of 18 independent experts recognized in the field of human rights. Members are elected with consideration given to equitable geographical distribution, relevant legal experience, balanced gender representation and other factors.Chung has engaged in various U.N. positions, including as a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council Advisory Committee and of the U.N. Working Group on Communications.Yonhap