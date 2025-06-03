Candidates await results as Korea heads to the polls on Election Day
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 09:28
With polls open in Korea’s presidential election, the major candidates are staying off the campaign trail as the nation casts its votes.
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP) plans to remain at his home in Incheon throughout the day.
The DP's top officials, including the campaign’s co-chairs and general headquarters chief, will gather at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building in Yeouido, western Seoul, around 7:30 p.m. to watch the vote count and the live broadcast of the exit poll results.
Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) also has no official schedule and will spend the day at his residence in Gwanak District, southern Seoul.
Key PPP figures including interim leader Kim Yong-tae and co-chair campaign leaders Joo Ho-young, Cho Kyung-tae, Kim Gi-hyeon, Kweon Seong-dong, Na Kyung-won, Ahn Cheol-soo, Hwang Woo-yea, Yang Hyang-ja and Lee Jung-hyun are expected to be on standby at the party’s election headquarters from 7:30 p.m.
Once the outcome becomes clearer, Lee Jae-myung is expected to join party officials at the vote-counting headquarters in the National Assembly Members’ Office Building.
Kim Moon-soo, who had campaigned late into the night in Seoul the previous day, will monitor the vote-counting process from his home before heading to the National Assembly Library, where the PPP has set up its vote-counting command center.
Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party will travel to Busan in the morning to encourage voter turnout before returning to his constituency in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.
He plans to arrive at the party’s main situation room at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building before voting ends at 8 p.m.
Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party will attend his party’s vote-counting event at the party headquarters from 7 p.m.
All four candidates cast their ballots during early voting on Thursday.
Ballot counting will begin shortly after voting ends at 8 p.m., and preliminary results are expected around midnight, according to the National Election Commission.
Exit poll results from the three major terrestrial broadcasters are expected to be announced around 8:10 p.m. The official confirmation of the winner is expected between 7 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
As is customary, the presidential inauguration ceremony will take place at the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Since this is a snap election triggered by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the new president will begin their term immediately without the usual transition period.
