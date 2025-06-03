DP's Lee Jae-myung on track to become Korea's next president

PSS prepares for novel protection duties of prospective winner once election result is obvious

Gender, generation gap on full display in exit poll showing entrenched differences

Who is Lee Jae-myung, Korea's next president?

Unity through solidarity: Lee Jae-myung sets tone for presidency

Related Stories

Candidates clash in heated presidential debate, overshadowing talk of nuclear energy, health care and reform

In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law

Second Korean presidential debate marred by more barbs, little substance from candidates

'I don't need bulletproof laws': PPP's Kim comes out swinging at DP's Lee

Unity through solidarity: Lee Jae-myung sets tone for presidency