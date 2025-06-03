Exit poll points to Lee Jae-myung victory in presidential election
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 20:21
- MICHAEL LEE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung is likely to win Korea’s 21st presidential election, according a joint exit poll by terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS released after voting ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The joint exit poll is the first to be released since the survey blackout period that began on Wednesday.
According to the survey, which targeted one out of every five individuals who cast ballots at 325 polling centers designated by the National Election Commission, Lee won 51.7 percent of the nationwide vote against the 39.3 percent garnered by Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and 7.7 percent gained by Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party.
The joint survey by KBS, MBC and SBS has been noted for its high accuracy, having correctly predicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s victory in the closely contested 2022 race.
Tuesday’s race caps a monthslong period of political turmoil unleashed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law, which resulted in his impeachment and eventual removal from office by a unanimous Constitutional Court ruling in early April.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
