'I voted, woof': Young voters use DIY 'certification slips' to make Korea’s election go viral
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 11:50
Young Korean voters are blending civic duty with self-expression by creating "certification slips" — separate from official ballots — and sharing creative voting selfies online.
Go Eun-joo, 33, designed a certification slip featuring her dogs and the phrase “I voted, woof.” She posted a photo with her pets after voting early on Friday.
“It felt more meaningful because it looked like Daebak and Mong-i voted with me,” Go said, referring to her dogs. “I wanted to express my hope that the next president will introduce policies for companion animals.”
From fandom to function
Certification slip selfies featuring pets, favorite stores or characters have become a common sight among millennials and Gen Z, colloquially referred to as the MZ Generation in Korea.
The trend emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic when voters wore gloves and could not use the usual stamp on the back of their hands to photograph after voting.
Bringing your own slip and stamping on the paper is perfectly legal, according to election law.
Kang So-young, 30, used a slip from her favorite dessert shop and posted her voting photo online.
“It’s a way to promote a bakery I like,” Kang said. “And I think it encourages others to vote too.”
College student Yoon Hye-won, 26, said the photos feel like fandom culture and they have become a "fun and communal way to express oneself."
Social moods and tech influence
This year’s election features Ghibli-style AI images and characters like Chunsik and Kkamja. Chunsik is a yellow cat character created by Kakao, while Kkamja is a potato-shaped character featured in humorous content on social media.
Others use hand shadows to form voting numbers, known as the “Voting Peace” pose.
Son Chae-young, 31, used that method on Friday.
"I wanted to encourage people to exercise their rights in a creative way," Son said. "Since it involved using both hands, I needed someone to take the photo. Going with a friend and casting my vote together made it even more meaningful."
Bulkwang Publishing created designs featuring the Buddha and Avalokiteshvara with a Thousand Hands.
“Voting is like a prayer to create a better world,” the publisher said. "We created a cute and warm slip to cheer people on alongside the Buddha."
Local election offices and officials in places like Daejeon, Paju, Gyeonggi and Jangseong, South Jeolla also issued slips using mascots.
Governors and district mayors posted their own selfies to encourage turnout.
Experts say the culture of slip selfies is a positive trend that encourages voter participation and allows younger generations to express their individuality.
“In the past, people showed political affiliation through strong slogans,” said Choi Hang-seop, sociology professor at Kookmin University. “Now the MZ tend to share everyday emotions to feel connected. In an era where fun and interest move people, this could be an effective way to encourage voter participation."
Poll booth photography remains illegal
While voters can use marked slips outside, photographing ballots inside voting booths is illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison or a 4 million won ($2,900) fine.
Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at 14,295 polling stations nationwide, as opposed to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in regular elections, as hours are extended due to the by-election triggered by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE AH-MI, LEE CHAN-KYU AND JUN YUL [[email protected]]
