Korea votes: Over 70% of eligible voters cast ballots by 4 p.m.
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:49 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 16:21
Voter turnout in Korea’s 21st presidential election surpassed 70 percent as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with nearly 32 million ballots cast.
According to the National Election Commission (NEC), turnout stood at 71.5 percent by 4 p.m. Among all regions, South Jeolla recorded the highest rate at 79.3 percent, followed by Gwangju at 78.3 percent, North Jeolla at 77.5 percent and Sejong at 75.4 percent.
At the same time during the 2022 election, turnout was 71.1 percent. In the 2017 election, it was 67.1 percent.
As of 4 p.m., 31,724,667 voters out of the 44,391,871 eligible had cast their votes, the NEC said.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout for Korea’s 21st presidential election stood at 68.7 percent, according to the NEC.
By region, South Jeolla recorded the highest turnout at 77.8 percent, followed by Gwangju at 76.3 percent, North Jeolla at 75.8 percent and Sejong at 72.9 percent. Busan had the lowest turnout at 65.8 percent.
At the same hour during the previous election in 2022, turnout was 68.1 percent, and in the 2017 election, it was 63.7 percent.
By 3 p.m., a total of 30,511,035 voters out of the 44,391,871 eligible had cast their ballots, the NEC said.
As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, voter turnout for the 21st presidential election — including early voting — stood at 65.5 percent, 0.7 percentage points higher than the same point during the previous presidential election.
South Jeolla reported the highest turnout at 76 percent, followed by Gwangju at 74 percent. North Jeolla followed at 73.8 percent, Sejong at 70 percent.
Gangwon followed at 66.3 percent, Gyeonggi at 65.3 percent, Daejeon 65.3 percent, South Gyeongsang 65.2 percent, Ulsan at 64.4 percent, North Chungcheong at 64.2 percent, South Gyeongsang at 64.1 percent, Incheon at 63.7 percent, South Chungcheong 63.4 percent, Daegu at 63.3 percent, Jeju Island at 63.3 percent and Busan at 62.1 percent.
Voter turnout data reported after 1 p.m. includes the early voting that was held on May 29 and 30.
During early voting, 15,423,607 people participated, marking a cumulative turnout of 34.74 percent — the second-highest figure ever recorded in a Korean presidential election.
Voting will continue until 8 p.m. at 14,295 polling stations across the country.
Unlike early voting, voters can only cast their ballots at polling stations designated based on their registered address. All Korean citizens aged 18 and older who have not already voted are eligible to participate.
Ballot counting will begin after polls close at 8 p.m.
Exit poll results from the three major broadcasters — MBC, KBS and SBS — are expected to be released at exactly 8 p.m.
Election results are expected to emerge around midnight.
