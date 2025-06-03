 PSS prepares for novel protection duties of prospective winner once election result is obvious
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

PSS prepares for novel protection duties of prospective winner once election result is obvious

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 23:09
The Presidential Security Service opens its training session up to the press for the first time ahead of the June 4 presidential inauguration at the Security Service Training Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on May 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The Presidential Security Service opens its training session up to the press for the first time ahead of the June 4 presidential inauguration at the Security Service Training Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on May 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Before the result is called and well ahead of the official declaration of a winner, Korea’s next president may already be traveling under head-of-state-level security.
 
As vote counting continues in the country’s snap presidential election — triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol — the Presidential Security Service (PSS) is preparing to swing into action the moment a winner becomes clear. According to the agency, protection for the presumed president-elect could begin as early as midnight Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
 

Related Article

While the National Election Commission (NEC) won’t formally certify the results until Wednesday, Korea’s three major broadcasters are expected to project a definitive winner by midnight. The PSS says it will not wait for bureaucratic formalities if the outcome is evident.
 
Under the Presidential Security Act, once a president-elect is identified — formally or informally — they and their immediate family are entitled to full security protection, including their spouse and direct relatives.
 
In a country where transitions are typically orderly and ceremonial, this election marks a rare anomaly. The new president will be sworn in the same day the NEC certifies the result, with an inauguration slated for Wednesday at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Presidential Security Service Election

More in Politics

Unity through solidarity: Lee Jae-myung sets tone for presidency

Who is Lee Jae-myung, Korea's next president?

Gender, generation gap on full display in exit poll showing entrenched differences

PSS prepares for novel protection duties of prospective winner once election result is obvious

DP's Lee Jae-myung on track to become Korea's next president

Related Stories

Authorities meet to discuss warrant for President Yoon’s detention over martial law imposition

Presidential security staffer referred to prosecution for suspected sexual assault

Police plan triple-layered security for presidential candidates

Presidential security to add 65 agents to Yoon Suk Yeol's detail

Presidential security
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)