Presidential pooches: Dogs at Korean election polling stations — in pictures

Barking rights — A voter heads toward the booth with their dog at a polling station set up inside the Maebongsan Indoor Badminton Court in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]
Several dogs made an appearance across Korea on June 3, as voters brought their four-legged companions along to polling stations during the presidential election.
Howl will you vote? — A woman holds her dog as she casts her vote for the presidential election at a polling station in Seoul on June 3. [AP]
Fur the sake of the nation — On the morning of June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election, voters stand in a long line outside a restaurant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, where a polling station has been set up. One voter has brought their dog along during the long wait. [NEWS1]
Unleash your civic duty — A voter casts a ballot while holding their dog at a polling station set up inside the Wrestling No.1 Multi-Gym in Busan, on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election. [NEWS1]
Fetching ballots, not sticks — On June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election, voters line up to cast their ballots at the polling station set up at Yeonsan Elementary School in Nonsan, South Chungcheong. A dog waits patiently in the hallway for its owner to finish voting. [YONHAP]
Sniffing out the right candidate — A voter casts a ballot with their dog at a polling station set up at Dongmyeong Girls’ High School in Eunpyeong District, Seoul, on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]
Pawsing for democracy — A voter at a polling station set up at Yeonsan Elementary School in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, tells their dog to wait before heading in to cast their ballot on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]
Tail of a good citizen — A dog waits outside a polling station set up at Wrestling No.1 Multi-Gym in Busan, while its owner casts a vote on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election. [NEWS1]
BY TREVOR TREHARNE [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
