Unusual spaces host polls in Korea’s presidential election — in pictures

Several unusual polling stations have garnered public attention as the main voting for the 21st presidential election kicked off at 6 a.m. Tuesday at 14,295 polling stations nationwide.Polling stations are typically set up in public institutions such as schools or community centers, according to the Public Official Election Act. However, when such venues are unavailable, local governments, election commissions and private entities can collaborate to establish polling stations in general-use facilities.In this election, polling stations were set up in a diverse array of venues including a car dealership, comic cafe,(traditional wrestling) arena and library.BY TREVOR TREHARNE, KIM HYUN-DONG [ [email protected]